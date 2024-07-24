Zambia: Winter Maize Production Can Boost Zambia's Food Security

WINTER maize production plays a vital role in boosting the country's food security and helping Zambia move towards achieving the 10 million tonnes per annum target.

Over the years, Zambia has depended so much on rain-fed maize production which has resulted into the country having low yields in an event of low rainfall.

This year, the country has been hit by a drought which has led to maize production dropping to 1.5 million from the more than three tonnes it records every year.

Currently, the government has put in place plans to import maize as a way of boosting food security.

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for increased winter maize production to boost food security and improve farmer's livelihoods.

He emphasises that winter maize production is key in enhancing food availability, reducing the reliance on imports, improving farmers income, promoting economic growth as well as ensuring food self-sufficiency.

According to research, winter maize production can result in higher yields due to the cooler temperatures and improved soil moisture, leading to a greater supply of maize for consumption and storage.

By planting maize in the winter, farmers can harvest outside the traditional rainy season, reducing the seasonality of maize availability and ensuring a more consistent supply throughout the year.

Small Scale Holder Farmers Association of Zambia says winter maize production provides an additional income stream for farmers, contributing to improved livelihoods and economic stability.

National Association of Small Holder Farmers president Frank Kayula says winter maize production can be integrated with other crops and farming practices, promoting diversified farming systems and resilience.

Both commercial and small scale farmers are heeding to the call and making strides in the production of winter maize.

Zambeef has planted more than 1,000 hectares of winter maize to help boost the country's food security following crop failure due to droughts.

Company corporate affairs and sustainability executive Ezekiel Sekele says the winter maize grown was doing well with a good harvest expected.

Mr Sekele says the company has planted 1200 in Chiawa, Kafue and 130 hectares in Mpongwe District.

He says the 130 hectares in Mpongwe is on trial basis to see how the crop will perform in areas whose weather pattern was warmer this year.

"In Mpongwe, it is the first time we are growing winter maize, we were trying to see how the crop can do but what we have seen, the crop is doing very well because the weather this year is slightly warmer," he said.

Mr Sekele says the company was expected to produce 700 tonnes of maize from the Mpongwe Farm on a trial basis.

He says that from the Chiawa farm, the company was expecting a harvest of more than 7000 tonnes.

Mr Sekele says the 800 hectares of winter maize from the Chiawa was for consumption while 400 hectares was seed maize for a local seed company.

He says Zambeef has been growing winter maize in Chiawa because of its warmer temperatures during winter.

Mr Sekele said winter maize was a difficult crop due to lower temperatures which stunts its growth.

He says the company will endeavor to grow maize throughout the year to ensure the country is food secure.

Some farmers in Lundazi District Eastern Province have taken advantage of the wetland in the area to venture into winter maize production.

Three co-operatives with support from Zambezi Seed and Synergy companies have grown maize this winter in Kapichila agriculture camp.

District Agriculture Coordinator Edward Hachuundu says the maize grown was doing well with a good harvest expected.

Dr Hachuundu says in an interview that the district was endowed with wetland which was good for production of food crops such as maize through the year.

"A number of farmers are willing to venture into winter maize production in line with the presidential call following the drought. Three co-operatives here in Lundazi have set the tone," he says.

Dr Hachuundu says the district has registered 10,000 farmers who need support from the government to grow winter maize.

He says the government is providing irrigation loans to farmers to grow food throughout the year.

Buy Zed Campaign says it was happy that the vision by President Hakainde Hichilema for the country to grow winter maize in order to improve food security after it suffered its worst drought in over four decades was turning into reality.

Campaign founder Evans Ngoma says with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and agriculture suppliers companies such as Zambezi Seed and Synergy, many farmers both small-scale and commercial heeding to the president's call and ventured into winter maize cultivation.

"With such efforts, we believe as Buy Zed that we can transform our nation into a regional food basket that can stand strong even in the midst of natural calamity," he says.

Mr Ngoma says Buy Zed is ready to support farmers venturing into winter food production through market awareness and linkages among others.

By boosting winter maize production, Zambia can improve food security, reduce reliance on imports, and enhance the overall well-being of its citizens.

To promote winter maize production, the government through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission is providing agriculture mechanisation and irrigation system support for solar irrigation system support not exceeding five hectares land size.

The agricultural mechanisation supports for small agricultural equipment each loan product not exceeding K1, 000,000 for a period of five years.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Elias Mubanga urges small scale farmers to take advantage of the loans to invest in winter crop production.

Mr Mubanga says winter maize production will not only boost food security but also improve their income and livelihoods.

The minister says the government was targeting to empower 50,000 small scale farmers countrywide and so far 1,000 have started benefiting.

"We want to make sure that farmers grow more whether there is rain or no rain throughout the year. We are working with the Ministry of Agriculture to provide these irrigation loans through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC)," he says.

