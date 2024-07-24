Ethiopia: Eritrea Notifies Ethiopian Airlines of Flight Suspensions

24 July 2024
press release

Dear Esteemed Passengers,

Ethiopian Airlines has received a notice from the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority through a letter dated 21 July 2024 indicating the suspension of all Ethiopian Airlines flights to Eritrea, effective September 30, 2024.

The specific reasons for this suspension have not been disclosed to us.

Ethiopian Airlines is currently seeking clarification from the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority and is committed to resolving any issues amicably and promptly.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

