South Africa: From Finance to Forestry and Fisheries - South Africa's New Environment Minister Takes a Pragmatic Approach

'I realised that I am the custodian of the air that we breathe, and that's a big responsibility,' new Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Dion George told Daily Maverick.

We know Dion George is a finance man, having been the DA's shadow minister for finance and on the finance portfolio for quite a while, but who is our new minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in South Africa's government of national unity (GNU)?

What should we expect from the man mandated to ensure our environment is protected, not harmful to human health and wellbeing, free from pollution and ecological degradation, and to secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources along with economic and social development?

In an interview with Daily Maverick in his new office in Parliament, Dion George was composed and clear that he would not be an "extremist" or an "emotional decision-maker" as he outlined his approach and priorities for his new role in which he aims to strengthen the link between the environment and the economy -- although these were still "germinating" in his mind.

Despite no background in environmental governance, George said that when the DA was given its selection of portfolios under the GNU, he intentionally chose this portfolio for its broad impact on the environment and its economic...