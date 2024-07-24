Zimbabwe: Col Kabaira a Stalwart of Liberation Struggle

Colonel Andrew Kabaira, whose Chimurenga name was "Delux Chaparadza", passed on at 2 Referral Hospital on July 21, 2024.

He was born on October 28, 1959 at Mutare General Hospital.

He comes from Manicaland under headman Mafararikwa, Chief Marange, Mutare District.

Col Kabaira was born into a family of four and he was the only son.

He did primary education at Nyangani Primary School up to 1972 in the same district.

He then proceeded to Marange Secondary School where he completed his Ordinary Level studies in 1976.

On completion, the senior officer applied for apprenticeship in motor mechanics and was advised to undergo six months national service in the Rhodesian Army as a prerequisite for his acceptance.

During this period, the liberation struggle was ragging on in Bocha and the Col Kabaira worked with freedom fighters as a collaborator (mujibha) for 10 months.

It was during this time that his activities became known by the Rhodesian Forces, who started looking for him.

On one Sunday morning,he was surprised by the sudden visit of the Rhodesian Forces who fired shots at him, but fortunately, he escaped.

This was his last day in Bocha as he went to stay with his aunt in Zimunya near Mutare, while looking for avenues to cross the Mozambican border.

On March 27, 1977, the senior officer finally crossed the border into Mozambique through Burma Valley aboard a banana truck, passing through Tsetsera Mountain range.

In Mozambique, he moved up to Manica town on foot, walked for four days and was received at Chimoio temporary Base Camp since this was soon after the attack of the Chimoio Main Camp.

Col Kabaira and other comrades were later transferred to Doeroi Base Camp and stayed at Base 2, which was being commanded by Comrade Big Fish, with Comrade Steve Makwili as his deputy.

At Base 2,he was tasked by the base commander to work in the Security Department soon after receiving training.

In 1978, Col Kabaira and other comrades were transferred to Sofala Camp where they began initial military training.

Before completion of the course, the senior officer was nominated to attend a Platoon Commanders' Course in Yugoslavia which he completed on August 29, 1980.

On return from the course, Col Kabaira was sent to Buffalo Range Airport Assembly Point in Chiredzi.

While at the assembly point, he was again nominated to attend a Basic Intelligence Course in Yugoslavia which he completed in July 1981.

He came back while the integration process was in progress and stayed at Chitungwiza Assembly Point.

Col Kabaira was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on October 21, 1981 and served under 1 Mechanised Battalion as a Platoon Commander. During his illustrious career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the colonel held several challenging appointments which include the following:

Course Officer at the Zimbabwe Military Academy.

Administration Staff Officer (Grade 2) Careers Secretariat at Army Headquarters.

Battalion Second in Command at 33 Infantry Battalion.

Brigade Major at Headquarters Mechanised Brigade.

Deputy Defence Attaché to the Russian Federation.

Commanding Officer at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters Camp.

Commander Headquarters Harare District.

During his career in the Zimbabwe National Army, the senior officer rose through the ranks from lieutenant to colonel and attended several military courses which included:

Platoon Commanders Course in Yugoslavia.

Basic Intelligence Course at School of Military Intelligence.

Junior Staff Course in Nigeria.

Company Commanders Course at Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru.

Joint Command and Staff Course at the Zimbabwe Staff College.

United Nations Peacekeeping Course at Regional Peace Training College in Harare.

Advanced Legal Aspects of Peacekeeping Operations in the United states of America.

The colonel was awarded the following medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation:

Liberation Medal- for his contribution towards the Independence of Zimbabwe

Independence Medal- for his contribution towards the Independence of Zimbabwe.

Ten Years' Service Medal -for his immense contribution to the integration, formation and development of the Zimbabwe National Army during the first 10 years of its existence.

Long and Exemplary Service Medal for his exemplary service for continuous 15 years.

Mozambique campaign Medal for his contribution towards the restoration of peace and stability in that country.

Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal for his contribution towards peace and the regard for humanity in the DRC during Operation Sovereign Legitimacy.

Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award for his eminent achievement and distinguished service to Zimbabwe and humanity at large.

Col Kabaira is survived by his wife Tapiwa Kabaira and seven children, two sons and five daughters.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.