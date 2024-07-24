Zimbabwe: Ray of Hope Glows for Mutoko Sunflower Farmers

In the sun-kissed fields of Mutoko, Mashonaland East Province, a ray of hope is glowing for farmers, as Finealt Engineering's out-grower scheme has brought a new dawn to the rural community, reviving the golden days of commercial sunflower production.

The story of hope reverberates across expanses of land in this district known for its natural beauty, granite quarries, farming, delicious food, rich cultural legacy and friendly people.

This echoing tale comes as President Mnangagwa's rural industrialisation drive gains momentum. Also, in 2021, the Government declared sunflower and cotton strategic oilseed crops, not only to revitalise their production, but change outcomes for rural communities as well.

It is a recent Thursday winter morning as The Herald is consumed in the glamorous environs of Mutoko, characterised by engrossing mountains, mighty rivers and luxuriant woodlands spreading out to the eye's limit.

The company of Finealt's provincial agronomist for Mashonaland East, Barbara Nyambodza, testifies to the people of Mutoko's warm hospitality and welcoming nature.

Forever insatiable, the eye is soon captivated by the exquisiteness of the countryside; therapeutically soothing the yearning heart.

Singing tunefully in their diverse melodies, nature's tweeting buddies complement humanity's aspirations in the foliage enclosing the regal homestead at the 50-hectare Chimhanda Farm located on the western fringes of Mutoko Centre.

Illuminated in this healing milieu, 28-year-old Jackson Chimhanda, who manages the family farm in Ward 21, Gumbure-Mutambwe, under Chief Mutoko, enthusiastically shares his experiences.

"Although we grow an assortment of crops, and are also into cattle ranching and goat breeding, sunflowers, which we used to cultivate for stockfeed, have become our crop of choice, thanks to Finealt's support," Chimhanda glowingly says.

He points out that through the out-grower scheme, they were provided with inputs like seed, fertilisers and pesticides, in addition to transport for ferrying produce to the factory.

At US$700 per tonne cash on collection, the producer price is encouraging, Chimhanda excitedly adds.

Clad in a striped black and white T-shirt, black and white scotch pair of trousers, black gumboots and brimmed khaki sunhat, the young farmer exudes both confidence and determination.

The fourth child in a family of eight siblings, Chimhanda initially wanted to be an engineer before opting for the way of the soil. He believes the sky is boundless to his aspirations hinged on his passion to work the land.

"Backed by Finealt, we've increased our hectarage from five to 10, and we're aiming for 20 hectares next season," he says.

Dorcas Kanoyangwa (52), from Plot 1 and 2, Gumbure-Mutambwe, echoes similar sentiment.

"Joining Finealt's out-grower programme has opened my eyes to the potential of sunflower farming," she says. "I'm planning to increase my area under sunflower from three to 10 hectares."

A beneficiary of the post-2000 fast track Land Reform Programme, Kanoyangwa and her husband are into cattle ranching, crop farming, piggery, poultry and fish farming on their 42-hectare farm. They also do market gardening, which, however, has been affected by shifting rainfall patterns.

She is assisted on the farm by her daughter, Charmaine Makawa aged 24, a Development Studies student at Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University. Though passionate about fish farming, Charmaine welcomed Finealt's out-grower scheme as an eye-opener and opportunity for growing their farming enterprise.

At Dzvengwe Farm, Ward 21, Gumbure-Mutambwe, Beauty Dzvengwe (45) and her sister-in-law, Gladys Dhlamini (44), share the same enthusiasm, saying the scheme has made them self-sustainable as well as keep their children in school.

Hoping for good rains next season, they intend to put 20 hectares under sunflowers.

The story repeats itself across the region, as farmers in Chitangazuva, about 20 kilometres southwest of Mutoko Centre, share their stories.

Sixty-three-year-old Judith Kawemba, from Plot 16, Village 68, recalls the golden days of sunflower farming and expresses her gratitude to Finealt for reviving the market.

"There was a time when sunflowers were a must. The markets were available, but all that changed at some point," she says.

Through the programme, Kawemba says she is now able to save and channel the money to other farming activities.

Rachel Mpala (38), from Plot 18, Village 68, says, "Finealt's support has changed our outlook. We now have access to inputs and a ready market, which is a game-changer for us."

The mother of four's dream is to see her children through boarding school.

"My desire has always been to send my children to good schools to open up better opportunities for them since I live in a rural area," Mpala says, her eyes radiant with determination.

The lead sunflower farmer for Finealt in Chitangazuva, 58-year-old Christopher Usayi, urges farmers to take up sunflower farming, citing its resistance to drought and minimal stress.

"Sunflower is a straight cash crop, and with Finealt's support, there's no excuse not to succeed," he says.

Usayi, of Plot 21, Village 70, has been growing sunflowers for 16 years now. He highlights that having grown wary of dodgy schemes in the past, some farmers were cynical.

However, they warmed up to Finealt's programme and embraced sunflower farming, which saw about 140 hectares being put under sunflowers in Chitangazuva, with projections to increase the area under the oilseed crop to 400 hectares next season.

Usayi appeals for timely distribution of inputs to enable farmers to plan ahead and take advantage of early rains, saying they are "raring to go".

In its second year, the scheme comes as the State-aided agency under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, led by Professor Amon Murwira, has completed installation of a fully automated cooking oil processing plant at its 102-hectare premises in Mutoko.

The advanced four-section plant has the capacity to process 20 tonnes of sunflower seeds into 5 000 litres of refined oil each day, plus a by-product which is processed into soap, detergents and perfumes at the same site. The remaining seed cake will be processed into stock feed.

The plant is now ready for commissioning by President Mnangagwa at an appropriate time.

Figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency show that in 2022, the country imported US$347 million worth of sunflower and soya bean oils, which dropped to US$247 million in 2023.

Thus, Finealt's scheme is crucial as it augments the rising local oilseed output.

Finealt Engineering chief executive officer, Engineer Patrick Mpala, is proud of the out-grower scheme and its potential to uplift rural communities. He underlines that they were taking a cue from President Mnangagwa's commitment to rural industrialisation.

Through the President's support, Eng Mpala says, the scheme will benefit about 500 000 farmers nationwide with at least an acre to commit under sunflower.

"Inspired by the President's vision to take everyone on board, we aim to create a situation where our people can benefit from resources available in their localities," he says. "Hence, the scheme will be cascaded to all the eight rural provinces of the country, with distribution of inputs rolling out from the beginning of August."

Eng Mpala says the drive towards the oilseed was informed by the fact that sunflower cooking oil is of greater quality as compared to oil from soya bean and cotton.

Sunflower has become a crop of choice in Zimbabwe owing to its adaptability to the country's changing climate and its potential for economic benefits. Sunflowers are drought-tolerant, making them an ideal crop for the country's increasingly dry climate.

Furthermore, they can thrive in poor soils, reducing the need for fertilisers and other inputs. Their shorter growth cycle allows farmers to plant and quickly harvest in tandem with shifting weather patterns.

Yield per hectare depends on variety, says Nyambodza, the provincial agronomist, from about one and a half tonnes for open-pollinated varieties to 3,5 tonnes for hybrids. Common pests are cutworms at early emergence and bollworms at head formation.

The economic benefits of sunflowers cannot be overemphasised, since they are a high-value crop that generates significant income for farmers. Research shows that demand for sunflower oil is surging worldwide, hence providing a lucrative market for Zimbabwean farmers.

Sunflower production creates jobs, sustains livelihoods and stimulates local economies.

A good rotational crop, sunflowers improve soil health and reduce pests and diseases, which is vital for self-sustainability. Also, they provide a source of food for wildlife and livestock, thus supporting biodiversity.

Therefore, as President Mnangagwa envisages, through policy support, by promoting sunflower production Zimbabwe can enhance its agricultural sector's resilience to climate change, while boosting economic growth and development.

As the sun sets over Mutoko's rolling hills, sunflower farmers' hopes and dreams are invigorated, thanks to Finealt Engineering's out-grower scheme. With the up-to-the-minute cooking oil processing plant ready to rumble, the future looks bright, not only for the people of Mutoko, but other rural communities, too, and the golden days of sunflower farming are set to return.