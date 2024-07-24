Somalia: Somali National Army Strikes Blow Against Al-Shabaab in Bakool Operation

24 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hudur — In a decisive operation against Al-Shabaab, the Somali National Army (SNA) has successfully targeted and eliminated key figures within the group in Abagbeday, approximately 20km from Hudur.

The operation, which was intelligence-led and aimed at disrupting the Al-Shabaab's activities, resulted in the elimination of high-value leaders and the seizure of weapons. This significant blow to the terrorist network showcases the SNA's commitment to eradicating the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

The operation comes amidst ongoing efforts by the Somali government to combat Al-Shabaab, which has been a persistent threat in the region. The Somali National Army, backed by local militias and international support, has been engaged in a series of operations aimed at weakening the terrorist group's capabilities and influence.

The success of the Abagbeday operation is a testament to the SNA's growing capabilities and the effectiveness of its counterinsurgency strategies. By targeting key leaders and disrupting the group's activities, the SNA has dealt a significant blow to Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities and morale.

The Somali government's commitment to eliminating the threat posed by Al-Shabaab is evident in its sustained efforts to build a strong and capable national army. With continued support from international partners, the SNA is poised to make further gains in the fight against terrorism and extremism in Somalia.

The Somali National Army continues to demonstrate its resolve and effectiveness in combating Al-Shabaab.

