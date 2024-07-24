Rwanda: Transfer Updates - Kiyovu Striker Leku Agrees Terms With Kenya Police

Striker Alfred Leku has agreed terms over a move to Kenya Police FC, Times Sport has learnt.

Leku, 26, parted ways with Kiyovu SC in early July through mutual consent despite the fact that he still had one year remaining on his contract.

Times Sport can confirm that the attacker is moving to Kenya to finalize his deal with Kenya Police after negotiations on his transfer came to fruition on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Enugu Rangers star Chidiebere Nwobodo penned an emotional farewell message to club supporters before leaving for APR FC.

"Appreciation and gratitude are the two words that come to my mind on the day I have to say goodbye to all of you, Rangers," Nwobodo posted on his X account.

"Thankful for the opportunity to have been part of this great club and Rangers community, the continuous support I have received since day one has been incredible," he added.

Elsewhere, former Mukura Victory Sports head coach Rodolfo Zapata has joined Jamaican Premier League side Montego Bay FC on a two-year deal.

He handled the Huye-based club in 2021 before moving to Fiji where he spent two seasons.