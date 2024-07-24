Rwanda: Transfer Updates - Kiyovu Striker Leku Agrees Terms With Kenya Police

24 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Striker Alfred Leku has agreed terms over a move to Kenya Police FC, Times Sport has learnt.

Leku, 26, parted ways with Kiyovu SC in early July through mutual consent despite the fact that he still had one year remaining on his contract.

Times Sport can confirm that the attacker is moving to Kenya to finalize his deal with Kenya Police after negotiations on his transfer came to fruition on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Enugu Rangers star Chidiebere Nwobodo penned an emotional farewell message to club supporters before leaving for APR FC.

"Appreciation and gratitude are the two words that come to my mind on the day I have to say goodbye to all of you, Rangers," Nwobodo posted on his X account.

"Thankful for the opportunity to have been part of this great club and Rangers community, the continuous support I have received since day one has been incredible," he added.

Elsewhere, former Mukura Victory Sports head coach Rodolfo Zapata has joined Jamaican Premier League side Montego Bay FC on a two-year deal.

He handled the Huye-based club in 2021 before moving to Fiji where he spent two seasons.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.