Zimbabwe: Major Facelift for Chirundu Border Post

The Chirundu one-stop border post is set for a major facelift after Government entered into a public-private-partnership with a local firm for the upgrade and modernisation of existing buildings and infrastructure to the tune of US$66 million.

A Memorandum of Agreement has since been signed between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Chirundu Border Consortium.

The development will transform the one-stop-border post into a modern infrastructure and bring efficiencies as well as create employment.

Delivering a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Cabinet considered and approved the public-private-partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Chirundu Border Consortium on the upgrade and modernisation of the Chirundu One-Stop-Border Post.

"The project will be implemented under the Build, Operate, Own and Transfer (BOOT) model over a period of 20 years."

Dr Muswere said according to the agreement, the Chirundu Border Consortium, a Zimbabwean registered company, would be responsible for renovating existing border post buildings and infrastructure, constructing new buildings, weighbridges, roads and parking lots, enhancing, improving and integrating Information Communication Technology Systems (ICTS) into the border post operations, improving traffic processing systems and constructing staff housing.

"In line with Government policy of promoting a private sector-led economy, Chirundu Border Consortium will fully provide the required funds to cover the estimated project cost to the tune of US$66,8 million.

"The improvement of the Chirundu Border Post will bring immense economic benefits to the country, including the following; it will complement the improved efficiency at the Beitbridge Border Post and the upgraded Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway.

"This will enhance the movement of transit traffic, thereby making this route the most preferred along the North-South Corridor. The improved connectedness of Zimbabwe to the region will position the country to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area resulting from Zimbabwe moving goods much faster in the region than before. The initiative will create employment opportunities for surrounding communities," he said.

Commenting on the project, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said he was excited that the private sector was coming on board to develop the country and that will take away the burden from fiscal authorities.

"This is one of the projects which we must brag about as a nation. In terms of the timelines, we are looking at 24 months from the day of the signature of the concession agreement. We will synchronise to the rehabilitation of the Harare-Chirundu Road.

"We have already started on the Harare-Chirundu Road and we are now at Westgate (in Harare) where we intend to dualise up to Inkomo Barracks."

Minister Mhona said there are other huge projects in Binga where private players were participating.

"These are the initiatives that we are running up with to buttress and support our fiscus so that we do not burden taxpayers, we are thinking outside the box so that we don't burden the fiscus".

He said with the Zimbabwe Gold currency firming, the performance of the project will not be affected by any volatilities in the market.

"With the advent of ZiG where we are moving towards the stabilisation of our currency and mono-currency, that will allay fears; volatility is now a thing of the past. We are also dealing with a contractor who has perfected the art of doing border posts management.

"He is the same person who did Beitbridge Border Post, and he will be doing it much better," he said.