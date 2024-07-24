Zimbabwe: White Excited for 'Historic' First Test

Lord's, MCG, Newlands, Kensington Oval . . . Stormont!

It does not quite trip off the tongue but the little Belfast venue is set to create a big slice of cricket history by hosting the first Test match in Northern Ireland.

It will become the 123rd ground to stage a men's Test when Ireland and Zimbabwe get underway tomorrow morning.

Ireland are just six years into life in Test cricket, with their debut against Pakistan at Malahide a landmark event for the sport on the island. But, this being Ireland, the first day was washed out -- and the unpredictable weather and financial restraints meant it remained remains the only Test to be played on home soil.

The five-day game makes a welcome return tomorrow and there is already a buzz in Belfast as cricket's gold standard comes to town.

National men's selector Andrew White announced Ireland's 15-strong squad for what will be a particularly special occasion for the former international.

The all-rounder won 232 caps and played in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups as Ireland burst on to the international scene.

White hails from Northern Ireland and played for Belfast club Instonians, with his career coming to an end before the maiden Test in 2018.

"As a former player, it is very exciting and I suppose going back 10-15 years we never believed it would happen," he said.

"But I know the players themselves, having spoken to them over the last couple of weeks, are very excited, especially the northern contingent.

"The likes of Mark Adair and Paul Stirling - these guys have played a lot of cricket in Belfast and this is a big one for them.

"It's a historic moment for cricket in the north and let's hope for victory more than anything."

Ireland chalked up their first Test victory at their eighth attempt in March, courtesy of a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Not bad considering New Zealand had to wait all of 45 games before tasting Test victory - it was 24 for India.

The win over Afghanistan was built on half centuries from the experience duo of Andrew Balbirnie and Stirling while paceman Adair took eight wickets. The trio will be key to Irish hopes while wicketkeeper/batter Lorcan Tucker and all-rounder Curtis Campher have notched up Test centuries.

There is a first Ireland call-up for Gavin Hoey while fellow spinner Matthew Humphreys returns to the squad after making his Test debut against Sri Lanka last year.

It should be a tight affair -- Zimbabwe sit 10th in the Test rankings and just one place above the Irish. Craig Ervine will lead the Chevrons while Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava are also in a squad which includes four uncapped players.

Zimbabwe's calendar, like Ireland, is dominated by white-ball cricket with their only Test action since 2021 a two-match series with West Indies last February.

They lost 1-0 and such a long wait for a return to the longest format will no doubt leave them the rustier side. Ireland are coming off a poor T20 World Cup which included a shock defeat at the hands of Canada.

They now have the chance to bounce back in front of their own fans as their Test journey continues. "The players are determined to move on from the disappointment of the World Cup," added the 44-year-old. "The change of format has come at a really good time for them, it's given them something else to focus on and really get stuck into.

"Having won the last Test match against Afghanistan, to get back-to-back victories would be a brilliant achievement and it's something they are really determined to do."

Test cricket may be on the decline but in a new city and in front of a new audience, it has to chance to show it remains alive and kicking. -- BBC.