Zimbabwe: Stay Beyond 2028, Byo Tells President

ZANU PF Bulawayo Province has joined the growing chorus across the country among ruling party structures and affiliates for President Mnangagwa to continue at the helm as his unparalleled achievements, building towards Vision 2030, can only be attained if he remains in office beyond 2028.

Most of the country's provinces have been endorsing President Mnangagwa, with the slogan "2030 vanenge vachipo", despite the President's indication that he will not continue beyond 2028, in abidance with the country's Constitution.

During a Zanu PF Bulawayo inter-district meeting on Sunday, the party structures urged President Mnangagwa to continue his remarkable leadership of the nation.

The province hailed President Mnangagwa's leadership, saying it was essential for the country to achieve Vision 2030.

Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Cde Archibald Chiponda said the province expressed deep admiration for President Mnangagwa's leadership and implored him to safeguard the progress made towards realising Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 objectives.

"President Mnangagwa's leadership has been nothing short of astounding, and we believe that his continued commitment to steering the country towards Vision 2030 is crucial," said Cde Chiponda.

He highlighted the significant strides made under President Mnangagwa's stewardship, including economic reforms, infrastructure development, and initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

Cde Chiponda said Bulawayo province and the country as a whole need stability and continuity in leadership to ensure sustained growth and prosperity.

"As residents of Bulawayo province, we have witnessed first-hand the positive impact of President Mnangagwa's leadership on our community. We wholeheartedly support his vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe and urge him to continue leading the nation towards a brighter future," he said.

"President Mnangagwa's Presidency has been marked by a commitment to reform, transparency, and inclusivity, earning him praise both domestically and internationally. His visionary approach and dedication to uplifting the lives of all Zimbabweans have resonated deeply with the people of Bulawayo."

Cde Chiponda said as the nation prepares for the 2028 elections, Bulawayo Province's call for President Mnangagwa to continue his exemplary leadership sets a positive tone for the political landscape, reinforcing the collective aspiration for a prosperous and united Zimbabwe.

"He is the man to take us forward. He has the vision and the know-how. He has the zeal and is people-oriented, and it is his stewardship that will lead the country to prosperity," he said.

"As a province, we are saying President Mnangagwa is the candidate and inasmuch as he may have proclaimed that he will not contest in the upcoming elections, we as a province, among many others, endorse him to lead us."

Speaking during Sunday's meeting, Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, said Bulawayo is on a cell/district restructuring exercise meant to provide a platform for the party to express its aspirations for 2030.

"We are on a cell restructuring exercise and are making sure that our structures are genuine and hold forth. We are concentrating on maintaining unity, and productivity and ensuring the growth of the nation as a party.

"In that fold, we are heading towards the iconic and phenomenal Sadc Summit," said Cde Machacha.