Zimbabwe: Funeral Parade for Col Kabaira

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) yesterday held a full military parade at Inkomo Barracks in honour of Colonel Andrew Kabaira (64) who died in Harare on Sunday after a short illness.

Col Kabaira, whose Chimurenga name was "Delux Chaparara", was described as a dedicated cadre who contributed immensely to the country's liberation struggle.

Chief mourner during the parade, ZNA Chief of Staff Administration Major General Emmanuel Matatu, said Col Kabaira was a rare genius who stood firm for justice and defending Zimbabwe. "As we pay our last respects to the late senior officer, we must not forget the sacrifices that he and other heroes and heroines paid for us to get this country free."It remains a great challenge to us all to defend the values they stood and fought for. We must therefore defend Zimbabwe's independence and sovereignty at all costs taking a leaf from the life of the late Colonel. "We must uphold the principles and values that define the efforts of his generation, indeed a generation of fighters," he said.

"To the late Colonel Kabaira, as we lay you to rest, you will be remembered for your immense contribution to the liberation struggle, standing firm for Justice and defending Zimbabwe's interests in all spheres".

Commander Harare district garrison, Colonel Richard Mapanda, who exchanged command of the garrison with Col Kabaira last month, said he was saddened by the death of his colleague. "I knew the colonel from way back, but more recently we had been close. He taught me a lot of things I did not know about commanding a district. He was a man who could sit down and listen even to a junior officer and share ideas. He was firm and I am shocked by his death," he said.

Retired Colonel George Njagu, who worked with the senior officer at Mechanised Brigade, said his death was a great loss to the ZNA and nation at large.

"He was a very principled man who advocated manpower development through training. He had fine knowledge on mechanised warfare and this is a great loss in this area for the organisation".

Col Kabaira's eldest daughter, Sandra, said her father was a pillar of strength to the family.

He was born on 28 October 1959 at Mutare General Hospital and hailed from headman Mafararikwa's village under Chief Marange in Mutare District.

He was born in a family of four and was the only son. He did his primary education at Nyangani Primary School in the same district up to 1972 before proceeding to Marange Secondary School where he completed his O Level studiesin 1976. After that he applied for apprenticeship in motor mechanics and was advised to undergo a six months' national service in the Rhodesian Army as a prerequisite for his acceptance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During this period, the liberation struggle was raging in Bocha and Col Kabaira worked with freedom fighters as a Mujibha for a period of 10 months.

It was during this time that his activities became known by the Rhodesian Forces who started looking for him but he escaped to stay with his aunt in Zimunya near Mutare city.

On 27 March 1977, Col Kabaira crossed the border into Mozambique through Burma Valley. He was received at Chimoio temporary base camp soon after the attack on the Chimoio Main Camp. Together with other comrades, they were transferred to Sofala training camp in 1978 where they began initial military training.

Before completion of the course, he was nominated to attend a Platoon Commanders' Course in Yugoslavia which he completed on 29 August 1980.

On return from Yugoslavia, he was sent to Buffalo Range Airport Assembly Point in Chiredzi where he was nominated to attend a basic intelligence course again in Yugoslavia, which he completed in July 1981.

He was attested into the ZNA on 21 October 1981 and served under 1 Mechanised Battalion as a platoon commander and rose through the ranks to colonel. Col Kabaira will be buried on Friday at Glen Forest Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife Tapiwa, and seven children.