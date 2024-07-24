Zimbabwe: 'Fire' Tips Dembare in Confederation Cup

Former ZESCO United star Tafadzwa "Fire" Rusike believes Dynamos can eliminate the Zambians in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminaries. Still, they should approach their preliminary fixture with extra caution.

Dynamos will compete against ZESCO United in the second-tier continental inter-club club competition early next month.

The Harare giants are returning to continental football after a decade and they will be eager to make a mark in a terrain they have navigated with so much conviction in the past. And Rusike, who knows the ZESCO United system like the back of his hand having spent two years at the Ndola outfit said the Zambians are no longer as fierce as they used to be a few years ago but they can still perform well.

"I know how ZESCO plays. They are an excellent team and one of the best across the Southern Africa region. They have become perennial campaigners in continental competitions and their capabilities are never in question," said Rusike.

"But I have also played for Dynamos and I know the culture there is very strong no matter who is playing.

"ZESCO United is a very good team but I think they are no longer the same team that we have known over the past years. So, Dynamos can fancy their chances if they approach the match with a positive mind.

"I know Dynamos is a very strong team regardless of their performance in the league this season. They have the character and can dump ZESCO United in the preliminaries although they have to be very careful because their opponents can be unpredictable."

Rusike has since joined Yadah Stars, reuniting with old mate Khama Billiat for the third time in a space of 14 years.

The left-footed midfielder was the toast of CAPS United in 2010 when Billiat joined the Green Machine from Aces Youth Soccer Academy.

The pair had started to combine well before they were both then snatched by South African side Ajax Cape Town.

"I am grateful to have reunited with Billiat once again," added Rusike.

"He is my good friend and in terms of combination, I know we can bring out the best out of each other. I am also reuniting with my former ZESCO United teammate Adrian Chama and I am loving the vibes.

"I think Yadah have assembled a good team and their performance is inspiring. We can dare to dream.

"If we cannot win any silverware then we can finish inside the top-four.

"Personally though, I am still trying to work myself up and be in shape and I hope soon I will be playing for my team."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After showing their class in their 1-0 win over Bikita Minerals last Saturday, Yadah will be hoping to bring the same performance into the match against Dynamos tomorrow. But DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe is looking to build on their important 1-0 away win over Hwange at the Colliery last Sunday.

"Dynamos versus Yadah is a derby. A big one for that matter. I have once coached at Yadah and facing them is not that easy.

"Of late, Yadah have been enjoying a purple patch with Khama Billiat doing wonders. It's going to be a tricky match but we will see how best we can do to stop him.

"But we are not going to change the way we play just to stop Billiat. We are a possession-based team. That is what we are good at. "We will try and make sure that the fans will enjoy the game," said Mangombe.

"We are coming from a morale-boosting win in Hwange. It was a tricky game but we still managed to do it. That means we are a very good team. There are a lot of things which we are doing correctly.

"We will have to ensure that we improve a lot in our conversion rate. We are creating a lot of chances but at the end of the day, we are not scoring. We need to be polished upfront.

"We need the much-needed goals upfront. But after this win away from home against Hwange on Sunday, I think we can build from there and get going," Mangombe said.