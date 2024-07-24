Zimbabwe: Midlands Sets Sights On 60 000 Tonnes Wheat

The Midlands province is optimistic of achieving 60 000 tonnes of winter wheat from over 12 000 hectares planted this season, thanks to the good agronomic practices farmers are using.

In a recent update on the condition of the crop, the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) acting chief director Mr Leonard Munamati said the province's wheat was in good condition raising prospects of average yields of five tonnes per hectare.

"Strategic focus is now on boosting production levels going forward, which is a crucial step in enhancing the province's food systems and contribution to the nation's food security and self-sufficiency.

"The current condition of the crop suggests a positive shift from what was happening a few seasons back to a new reality, which demonstrates the importance of good agronomic practices," said Mr Munamati highlighting the

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has identified the wheat crop as a critical component of the province's agricultural output.

Government is undertaking extensive outreach programmes to educate farmers on the latest and most effective agronomic techniques. This includes organising training sessions, distributing educational materials and providing on-field guidance to ensure farmers are well-versed in the recommended practices.

"The strong collaboration between our farmers and the agricultural extension services here in Midlands province is a very positive sign for the overall well-being and productivity of the wheat crop," remarked Mr Munamati.

As the season progresses, access to sound, research-backed advice from extension services can make a big difference in crop management and yields, he further observed.

Additionally, Government is encouraging farmers to implement strict and comprehensive pest management systems to protect the crop from pest-related yield losses and ensure the achievement of the province's production targets.

"We encourage farmers to adopt an integrated pest management (IPM) approach, which combines various pest control methods, such as cultural practices, biological control and selective use of pesticides," said Mr Munamati.

By focusing on the integrated pest management approach, Government aims to help farmers achieve effective pest control while minimising environmental impact and ensuring sustainable wheat production.

The department of Migratory Pests and Biosecurity Control has also setup monitoring systems and early warning mechanisms to help farmers anticipate and respond to quelea bird threats.

"We strongly urge our farmers to contact the designated focal persons in each district if they spot any quelea birds," said Mr Munamati indicating how this contributes to effective monitoring of the presence of this avian pest before taking the necessary steps to keep the threat under control.

Government has set a target of over 600 000 tonnes of wheat this season from a cultivated area spanning 120 000 hectares. This substantial production goal has been made possible through the Government's collaborative efforts and partnerships with the private sector and other relevant stakeholders.