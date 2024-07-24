Zimbabwe: Highlanders Invade Simba Fortress

Simba Bhora have their pride to protect at Wadzanayi this afternoon as they host giants Highlanders at their fortress where they are unbeaten since the start of the season.

Tonderai Ndiraya's pre-season big spenders have a strong home record after playing nine games without tasting defeat in front of their home fans.

They have been virtually unbeatable on home turf with giants Dynamos and defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars among their six victims in Shamva this season.

Simba Bhora have won six games at Wadzanayi and drawn three times. They also floored Hwange, Arenel Movers, and ZPC Kariba while sharing the spoils with GreenFuel, TelOne, and Herentals.

The Shamva side, which was promoted last season, has been enjoying their best form of late.

Former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona has been the driving force behind the team's success and has been complemented by talented players like Junior Makunike, Gift Saunyama, Malvin Mkolo, Mthokozisi Msebe, and Billy Veremu who all joined the side at the start of the season. Interestingly, Simba Bhora find themselves in the title matrix halfway through the 2024 league marathon as they sit third in the race with 34 points from 19 games. They are only five points away from the summit. In contrast, Bosso are fifth on the log standings with 32 points.

Ndiraya's men may also have revenge in their minds to atone for the 0-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Bosso in the reverse leg at Barbourfields. Simba Bhora warmed up for this afternoon's clash with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to GreenFuel last weekend.

But Bosso will descend on Shamva high in confidence. The Bulawayo giants will be looking to take their momentum to the small mining town after beginning the second half of the campaign on a flying note.

Bosso claimed morale-boosting wins in their previous two encounters against Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs as they got off to a perfect start in the second half of the marathon with identical 2-0 results.

However, their coach Kelvin Kaindu predicted a highly competitive encounter against equally impressive Simba Bhora.

Kaindu revealed he will not regard their hosts lightly.

"I think they are one of the best-assembled teams," he said.

"We just want to win consistently. It's going to be highly tactical. Our victory over the Chiefs has managed to help us catch up with the teams that are at the top. We managed to have a slight advantage in terms of narrowing the gap at the top."

But it is their neighbours Chicken Inn who have a lot to work on ahead of their clash with in-form log leaders FC Platinum at Luveve tomorrow.

The Gamecocks are coming from a narrow 1-0 win over Arenel Movers but their coach Joey Antipas is not convinced by their lack of consistency, as the win over the basement side came on the back of a six-match win-less run.

"We are just hoping this win will give us a confidence boost. You play four draws and two defeats in six games, it affects confidence. So, hopefully, it will give the boys the confidence to play their normal game.

"FC Platinum are the team to beat, leading the log with five points from the rest of the competition. So, we just have to go out there and scrap for a result. Hopefully, we will come out with something," said Antipas.

Fixtures

Today: Bikita Minerals v CAPS United (Sakubva), Herentals v Arenel (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanayi), TelOne v GreenFuel (Bata), Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve)

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), Chegutu Pirates v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro).