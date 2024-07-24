Zimbabwe: Raw Milk Production Hits 50pc of Annual Goal

Agriculture Specialist Writer

IN a promising development for the dairy sector, raw milk production for the first half of 2024 rose to 48 percent of the revised annual target of 115 million litres igniting hopes for a record performance.

Initial projections hinted at a 13 percent increase from 100 million litres achieved in 2023 to 113 by end of this year.

However, statistics released recently by the Dairy Services Unit (DSU) showed that milk production for the first half of the year rose 20 percent from 45 902 216 litres in the period January to June in 2023 against 55 116 145 this year.

A monthly comparison for June shows that there was a 17 percent increase from 7 900 406 last year to 9 269 864 this year.

The intake of milk by processors remains at 92 percent with producers retailing the remaining eight percent on their own.

Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF) national chairman, Mr Edward Warambwa said the sector was anticipating annual milk production to increase by 15 percent to about 115 million litres.

"Previous investments targeted at herd growth, new entrants' contribution to dairy output, improved management practices through provision of pluralistic extension services and improved animal health management will drive this growth. Although milk production is increasing on a yearly basis, the month-on-month production statistics have declined," said Mr Warambwa.

Milk production declined from 9 498 262 litres in May to 9 269 864 litres in June.

Mr Warambwa said: "This can be attributed to deteriorating pasture condition and reduced water availability due to the El Nino-inspired drought as well as sluggish milk prices against increasing costs of production. These factors militate against the desired 120-million-litre target."

Meanwhile, in an effort to contain costs of production, farmers have increased lucerne cultivation, which has worked in two ways to lower costs and improving the quality of milk.

Through a partnership between the Government and the European Union (EU)-funded Transforming the Zimbabwe Dairy Value Chain for the Future (TranZDVC), small-scale dairy farmers around Zimbabwe have seen an increase in milk output as a result of improved breeds and forages.

TranZDVC project is importing and distributing dairy cattle with improved animal genetics, advocating improved forages for animal nutrition and improving animal breeding through artificial insemination (AI).

The protein concentration of lucerne silage, which averages 18 percent to 22 percent of dry matter, is significantly higher than that of maize, which is about eight percent.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development's Masvingo district dairy dietician, Mrs Monica Macheka said farmers can use lucerne to substitute grass or maize silage without affecting animal performance.

"This provides the foundation for reducing supplementary feeding costs. Replacing three kilogrammes of dry matter of maize silage with lucerne silage, balanced by extra cereal to raise the starch content, for example, reduces the need for rapeseed meal by 1, 3 kg," said Mrs Macheka.

According to statistics from the Ministry, Lucerne production has lowered milk production costs to about US$0, 50 per litre compared to US$0, 70 previously.

TranZDVC project coordinator, Dr Edison Chifamba said medium and large-scale dairy farmers in Zimbabwe had been using Lucerne for a while now adding that uptake by small-scale farmers was currently growing at an exponential rate.

"This is because Lucerne has proved to reduce milk production costs significantly," he said.