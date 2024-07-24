Zimbabwe: Zim, US Education Initiative Launched

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United States Tedious Chifamba has hailed youth empowerment organisation Annot Inc, for spearheading an initiative which seeks to transform education in Zimbabwe's rural areas.

Annot Inc, is a US-based non-profit organisation founded by two Zimbabweans Chiedza Juru and Marshall Bizure, which seeks to unlock the potential in young people through education and empowerment initiatives using diaspora engagement.

Speaking after last Friday's launch of the "Educate My Village" initiative at the Zimbabwean Embassy in the US, Amb Chifamba described the initiative as a noble idea which was in line with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030.

"We had the momentous launch of the 'Educate my Village' programme being spearheaded Annot Inc.

"This initiative by Zimbabweans seeks to give back to the communities back home and I am very delighted by this move by Chiedza Juru and her team.

"They have come up with a programme that seeks to mobilise resources in the diaspora to remember where they came from and it is encouraging to Zimbabweans coming together."

"It is clear that they are coming as partners and not to create a parallel programme but to complement Government efforts and be part of Vision 2030 as enunciated by his His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa," said Ambassador Chifamba.

Under the "Educate My Village programme", Annot Inc aims to mobilise not only Zimbabweans, but Africans and the African diaspora to invest in the educational needs of their villages and communities, said Amb Chifamba.

People in African villages have for years been affected by lack of funding which has seen them having poor infrastructure and limited learning materials while they have to walk long distances to and from school.

This has resulted in most rural children failing to realise their full potential.

Annot Inc founder, Ms Juru, said that the initiative sought to mobilise Africans in the diaspora to invest in the educational needs of disadvantaged people, particularly in rural areas.

She shared her journey that saw her enrolling at the world acclaimed Harvard University in the US.

"I would not be here today if it was not for the communities and individuals who invested in my education.

"Our mission is to mobilise Africans to invest in the educational needs of their villages. By doing so, we aim to get more children back in school, improve our former schools, and uplift our communities," said Ms Juru.

Annot vice president, Mr Bizure also shared his inspiring story of how he used to walk for 10 kmto attend primary school in Mashonaland East Province.

Mr Bizure, also a graduate of Harvard University, challenged the diaspora community to play a part in helping rural children.