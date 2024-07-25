Kenya: Ruto's 'Broad-Based' Cabinet Seen As Strategy for 2027 Reelection

25 July 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By BDA Writer

Kenya's President William Ruto has appointed the remaining members of his cabinet, in what appears to be a strategic move ahead of his re-election bid in 2027.

The 10 new appointees, largely drawn from the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), have sparked criticism from some Kenyans who had hoped for a fresh slate of individuals rather than seasoned politicians.

Notably, President Ruto appointed key allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, the head of the ODM, to prominent positions.

John Mbadi, a close associate of Odinga, was named Treasury Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya to Public Service, Hassan Joho was named Minister for Mining while Opiyo Wandayi was assigned the Energy portfolio.

Ruto's political maneuvering comes amid uncertainty in the critical Mt Kenya region, which was instrumental in his 2022 election victory.

Recent tensions between Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have further complicated the political landscape.

Mr Gachagua has been engaging with former President Uhuru Kenyatta in efforts to consolidate regional support.

The recent youth-led protests, which nearly destabilised Ruto's government, present another challenge as he seeks a second term.

These protests were fueled by widespread dissatisfaction, including opposition to a controversial tax bill proposed by the government.

Earlier this month, Ruto dissolved his cabinet following public outcry during a month-long protest that saw violent clashes.

Some ministers who were dismissed have been reappointed, prompting public outrage. The previous cabinet was predominantly composed of politicians who were instrumental in Ruto's 2022 campaign, despite constitutional guidelines favouring technocrats for such roles.

Dr Ruto's administration faced backlash over attempts to pass the contentious tax bill, which many viewed as burdensome and exacerbating frustrations over perceived government inefficiency. It was later withdrawn after he declined to sign it into law.

The President's new cabinet is expected to implement ambitious reforms addressing critical issues such as managing the national debt, creating jobs, reducing government inefficiency, and combating corruption.

Read the original article on Business Day Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Business Day Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.