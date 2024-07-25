Kenya: Ruto's 'Broad-Based' Cabinet Seen As Strategy for 2027 Reelection

Kenya's President William Ruto has appointed the remaining members of his cabinet, in what appears to be a strategic move ahead of his re-election bid in 2027.

The 10 new appointees, largely drawn from the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), have sparked criticism from some Kenyans who had hoped for a fresh slate of individuals rather than seasoned politicians.

Notably, President Ruto appointed key allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, the head of the ODM, to prominent positions.

John Mbadi, a close associate of Odinga, was named Treasury Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya to Public Service, Hassan Joho was named Minister for Mining while Opiyo Wandayi was assigned the Energy portfolio.

Ruto's political maneuvering comes amid uncertainty in the critical Mt Kenya region, which was instrumental in his 2022 election victory.

Recent tensions between Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have further complicated the political landscape.

Mr Gachagua has been engaging with former President Uhuru Kenyatta in efforts to consolidate regional support.

The recent youth-led protests, which nearly destabilised Ruto's government, present another challenge as he seeks a second term.

These protests were fueled by widespread dissatisfaction, including opposition to a controversial tax bill proposed by the government.

Earlier this month, Ruto dissolved his cabinet following public outcry during a month-long protest that saw violent clashes.

Some ministers who were dismissed have been reappointed, prompting public outrage. The previous cabinet was predominantly composed of politicians who were instrumental in Ruto's 2022 campaign, despite constitutional guidelines favouring technocrats for such roles.

Dr Ruto's administration faced backlash over attempts to pass the contentious tax bill, which many viewed as burdensome and exacerbating frustrations over perceived government inefficiency. It was later withdrawn after he declined to sign it into law.

The President's new cabinet is expected to implement ambitious reforms addressing critical issues such as managing the national debt, creating jobs, reducing government inefficiency, and combating corruption.