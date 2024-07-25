South Africa: Well Wishes for New Sanef Chairperson Nwabisa Makunga

25 July 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has congratulated Nwabisa Makunga who is the current Deputy Chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) on her appointment as Chairperson of the forum.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa, said the appointment of Makunga is a demonstration of her ability and capability.

"Makunga's elevation to this important responsibility is an inspiration to many women journalists and proof that the media industry is making great strides in affirming gender equality. It is a further demonstration of the triumph of abilities over obstacles of women in the media sector," Mnukwa said on Thursday.

Makunga will lead a team responsible for representing those who are responsible for telling stories and representing the aspirations and wishes of the population.

"The media landscape is going through challenges, especially with the emergence of digital media and the impact of social media. SANEF is, amongst others, ceased with navigating challenges in the media sector such as declining revenues, shrinking media houses, fake news enabled by artificial Intelligence and other emerging threats to the information platforms," Mnukwa said.

It is against this background that the GCIS is looking forward to further fostering its partnership with the forum and it office bearers, and the media as a whole.

"I want to reiterate that GCIS recognises the significant contributions made by SANEF in upholding press freedom, ethical journalism, and media diversity in South Africa," Mnukwa said.

