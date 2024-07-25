As Uganda warms for the 2026 general elections, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is strategizing to reclaim its parliamentary dominance in the greater Masaka region.

The region, which has historically been a strong hold for the NRM, has seen increased opposition influence in the recent years.

To reverse this trend and regain dominance, the NRM has to implement a multifaceted strategy aimed at addressing local concerns and strengthening grassroots support so that they win back the confidence and votes of the people in greater Masaka sub region.

The NRM is focusing on rebuilding and reinforcing its grassroots networks.

The party is deploying experienced mobilizers to engage with local communities, listen to their concerns, and address grievances.

Regular community meetings and dialogues are being organized to ensure the party stays connected with the electorate.

NRM government officials including the president of the republic of Uganda himself Yoweri Kaguta Museven have been seen various visitings in greater Masaka in this term and interact with locals with a promise of working on those challenges that are still affecting them and the region at large.

Economic challenges are a major concern for the residents of Greater Masaka.

The NRM is launching a series of economic empowerment programs aimed at boosting local businesses and agriculture through Emyooga and parish development model program addition to that the NRM government has installed the presidential hub skilling center at Kiyimbwe village in Masaka city.

These initiatives include providing financial support for small enterprises, offering agricultural subsidies, and promoting vocational training programs to enhance skills and create job opportunities.

To gain voter trust, the NRM needs the improvement of public services such as upgrading healthcare facilities, enhancing educational resources, and improving infrastructure, particularly road networks.

By addressing these critical areas, the party aims to demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of the people.

Recognizing the significant role of youth and women in the electorate, youth entrepreneurship programs, sports and recreational activities, and women empowerment projects are needs to be introduced in the region.

These initiatives aim to promote gender equality, economic independence, and active participation in the political process.

Land disputes are a critical issue in Greater Masaka. The issue that has left many lost their lives and some other addressed wounds especial in the cattle corridor districts.

The NRM has to resolve these disputes through fair and transparent processes. The party has to implement land reforms to secure land ownership for locals, ensuring that their rights are protected under NRM governance.

Religious and cultural leaders hold significant influence in Greater Masaka. The NRM is has to engage these leaders to foster community support.

By involving them in development projects and policy discussions, the party's hopes to gain their endorsement and the trust of their followers.

To ensure the effectiveness of their strategies, the NRM has to establish a robust monitoring and evaluation framework so that they track the progress of implemented programs, identify areas for improvement, and adjust strategies as needed to align with community needs and feedback.

The NRM's strategy for the 2026 general elections in greater Masaka is comprehensive, addressing both immediate concerns and long-term goals of the residents.

By focusing on economic empowerment, improving public services, engaging key demographics, and strengthening grassroots connections, the NRM aims to regain its parliamentary seats and re-establish its dominance in the region.

With a commitment to transparency and community involvement, the NRM hopes to build a stronger, more prosperous greater Masaka under its leadership.