Kenya: Ruto Names New Base, Fleet Commanders in KDF Promotions

Nairobi — President William Ruto has promoted Colonel Bernard Markie Oluoch from the Kenya Air Force (KAF) to Brigadier and appointed him Moi Air Base Commander in the latest changes within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) announced Wednesday.

Ruto also promoted KAF's Colonel Eutychus Ndegwa Nyawira to Brigadier and named her Head of Training Support and Research at the National Defence College (NDC).

Major General Stephen James Mutuku was appointed Deputy Commandant of the NDC.

The changes affected all branches of the military -- the Navy, Army, and Air Force.

"His Excellency Hon Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to section 9 (2) (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today, on the advice of the Defence Council chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary and acting Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Defence Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, upheld the Council's recommendations and made various promotions, postings, and appointments of Kenya Defence Forces Officers," KDF announced.

Notable changes within the Kenya Navy include the promotion of Colonel Lazarus Patroba Wafula to Brigadier and his appointment as Base Commander of Kenya Navy Base - Manda, pomotion of Colonel Abraham Kipchirchir Biwott to the rtank of Brigadier and his appointment as Base Commander of Kenya Navy Base - Mtongwe, and that of Colonel Mohamed Shee Shemote as Brigadier and Base Commander of Kenya Navy Fleet.

In the Kenya Army, Ruto promoted Colonel Edward Morris Ondabu Nyamao to Brigadier and appointed him Chief of Compensation and Welfare (DHQ), while elevating Colonel Collins Otieno Mitoko to Brigadier and appointing him Chief of Personnel (HQ KA).

Other changes include the promotions and appointments of Brigadier Paul Kiplimo Koech (Chief of Training), Brigadier Clement Kimaiga Nyakundi (Deputy Managing Director Kenya Meat Commission), Brigadier Victor Ndegwa Mburu (Commander Combat Engineers Brigade), and Brigadier Salaash Kantai (Commander Military Intelligence Corps).

KDF said the Defence Council made other changes across the military following President Ruto's consurrence.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts