Tunisia: Arab Parliament Congratulates Tunisia On Republic Day

24 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The Arab Parliament congratulated Tunisia, leadership and people, on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Republic Day of Tunisia, observed on July 25.

The Arab Parliament affirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the people of Tunisia 'set examples of the spirit of belonging and sacrifice for the Tunisian Republic throughout history.'

The Republic Day of Tunisia 'is an important anniversary for all the Arab people, and embodies the strong cohesion and unity of the Arab peoples with their countries,' the statement reads.

The Arab Parliament extended wishes to Tunisia for more security, stability and prosperity for the good and interest of the Tunisian people.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.