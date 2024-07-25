Tunisia: Arab Parliament Congratulates Tunisia On Republic Day

Tunis — The Arab Parliament congratulated Tunisia, leadership and people, on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Republic Day of Tunisia, observed on July 25.

The Arab Parliament affirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the people of Tunisia 'set examples of the spirit of belonging and sacrifice for the Tunisian Republic throughout history.'

The Republic Day of Tunisia 'is an important anniversary for all the Arab people, and embodies the strong cohesion and unity of the Arab peoples with their countries,' the statement reads.

The Arab Parliament extended wishes to Tunisia for more security, stability and prosperity for the good and interest of the Tunisian people.