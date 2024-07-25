Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saied on July 24, 2024, signed a decree granting a special presidential pardon in accordance with Article 99 of the Constitution.

This article annuls the sentences imposed or pronounced against a number of convicted persons who have committed crimes in connection with posts via social networks.

This decree does not apply to detainees who have committed crimes in connection with posts via social networks and who also have been prosecuted for crimes brought by the public prosecutor's office or by litigants related to acts punishable by law, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release on Wednesday.

The President of the Republic on July 23 issued a number of decrees annuling or remitting the sentences of 1,727 convicts, leading to the release of 233 of them.