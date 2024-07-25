Tunisia: President of Republic Grants Special Pardon to Number of People Convicted of Social Media Posts Related Offences

24 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saied on July 24, 2024, signed a decree granting a special presidential pardon in accordance with Article 99 of the Constitution.

This article annuls the sentences imposed or pronounced against a number of convicted persons who have committed crimes in connection with posts via social networks.

This decree does not apply to detainees who have committed crimes in connection with posts via social networks and who also have been prosecuted for crimes brought by the public prosecutor's office or by litigants related to acts punishable by law, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release on Wednesday.

The President of the Republic on July 23 issued a number of decrees annuling or remitting the sentences of 1,727 convicts, leading to the release of 233 of them.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.