Namibia: Sables Beat Defending Champions Namibia in Historic Win, Qualify for Rugby Africa Cup Final

The Zimbabwe senior men's rugby team on Wednesday beat Namibia 32-10 in a Rugby Africa Cup semi-final match played at Mandela Stadium, Uganda.

The victory saw the Sables recording their first win over Namibia in 23 years.

Ahead of the game, Zimbabwe had only beaten Namibia three times of the 34 games they had played and it is such stats that gave everyone a huge doubt for a victory ahead of the match.

However, Piet Benade's men were on a mission on Wednesday afternoon as they twisted the odds.

Namibia had an intimidating starting as they scored three points in four minutes, little did they know this would evoke the Sables' fighting spirit.

Zimbabwe then made sure that these three points would be enough for the opponents whom they went to halftime leading 14-3.

Zimbabwe came back into the second half with determination, as they got another early try in 47 minutes, before adding two more to seal the game 32 - 10.

Team captain Hilton Mudariki gave credit to the coaches for Wednesday's win as he believes they played a critical role.

"We just believed in ourselves, you know we have an amazing coaching group who have installed a lot of professionalism in our team.

"We have got quality guys in our set up, who are bringing a lot of calmness. We also have the under-20 boys that are coming up, so we have a good blend of youth and experience which is good.

"So we are blessed to be entering the final, we know Algeria is not an easy opponent, we will enjoy this win and work hard towards that match," said Mudariki during a post-match interview.

Zimbabwe will now face Algeria in the final scheduled for Sunday.

The Sables have won the Africa Cup once in 2012.