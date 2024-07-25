Zimbabwe: Have Unflinching Respect for Party's Constitution - Mnangagwa Tells Zanu-PF Members Amid Calls for His Extended Stay in Power

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged his Zanu PF members to respect the party's constitution amid calls for him to extend his tenure.

There are growing calls within the ruling party for Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028 against Zimbabwe's Constitution and Zanu PF's.

The slogan "2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo" translated as "in 2030 President Mnangagwa will still be in power" has dominated Zanu PF gatherings.

This is despite the Zanu PF constitution dictating that after every five years, there will be a Congress to choose a President who will serve two five-year terms. Mnangagwa has also said he will respect the Constitution and retire after his second and final term which he is currently serving.

During his address to the 377th Ordinary Session of the politburo this Wednesday, Mnangagwa told party members "To nurture an unflinching sense of respect for our party constitution must always be emphasized.

"Adherence to principle, honesty, and integrity must remain the hallmark of party leaders and the membership in general."

Speaking to party supporters in Mutare where he commissioned a fruit and water-processing plant at Mutare Teachers' College, the Zanu PF leader reiterated that he had already completed his initial five-year term and is currently serving his final term.

Following the completion of his final term, the party will convene at Congress to select a successor.