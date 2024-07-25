Ethiopia: Addis Ababa City Administration Donates Over 45 Million Birr Worth of Humanitarian Support to Gofa Landslide Victims

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa city administration has sent today more than 45 million Birr in both financial and material humanitarian aid to assist landslide victims in Geze-Gofa district.

Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration Adanech Abiebie announced that a first-round of financial and material support which has been sent to the victims of landslide in the Kecho Kebele, Geze-Gofa Woreda, Gofa Zone of South Ethiopia region.

In a message posted on her social media page, the mayor expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic event which has resulted in loss of many lives, she said. Adanech also pledged to extend further assistance.

Recall that a landslide which occurred on Monday and triggered by heavy rain in the Gofa Zone has killed over 200 people.

The government of Ethiopia has been providing emergency support to victims of landslide occurred in Gofa Zone, Geze Gofa Woreda, Kencho Shacha Gozdi Kebele of Southern Ethiopia Region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his social media pages: "In Gofa Zone, Geze Gofa Woreda, Kencho Shacha Gozdi Kebele, a sudden landslide has claimed the lives of many citizens.

I am deeply saddened by this terrible loss. Following the accident, the Federal Disaster Prevention Task Force has been deployed to the area and is working to reduce the impact of the disaster."