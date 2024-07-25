Ethiopia: Addis Ababa City Administration Donates Over 45 Million Birr Worth of Humanitarian Support to Gofa Landslide Victims

25 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa city administration has sent today more than 45 million Birr in both financial and material humanitarian aid to assist landslide victims in Geze-Gofa district.

Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration Adanech Abiebie announced that a first-round of financial and material support which has been sent to the victims of landslide in the Kecho Kebele, Geze-Gofa Woreda, Gofa Zone of South Ethiopia region.

In a message posted on her social media page, the mayor expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic event which has resulted in loss of many lives, she said. Adanech also pledged to extend further assistance.

Recall that a landslide which occurred on Monday and triggered by heavy rain in the Gofa Zone has killed over 200 people.

The government of Ethiopia has been providing emergency support to victims of landslide occurred in Gofa Zone, Geze Gofa Woreda, Kencho Shacha Gozdi Kebele of Southern Ethiopia Region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his social media pages: "In Gofa Zone, Geze Gofa Woreda, Kencho Shacha Gozdi Kebele, a sudden landslide has claimed the lives of many citizens.

I am deeply saddened by this terrible loss. Following the accident, the Federal Disaster Prevention Task Force has been deployed to the area and is working to reduce the impact of the disaster."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.