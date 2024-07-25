Somalia: Somali Diaspora Conference Concludes With Calls for Greater Global Involvement

The Somali Diaspora Conference concluded on Wednesday evening in Doha with a powerful call to action for Somalis worldwide to enhance their involvement in the country's development.

This three-day event, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, brought together a diverse group of experts, community leaders, and officials to discuss the pivotal role of the Somali diaspora in shaping the nation's future.

The conference attracted a notable assembly of participants, including economic experts, political analysts, social affair specialists, cultural leaders, technology innovators, community leaders, clerics, authors, and elected representatives. The gathering was led by Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Fiqi, and opened by Prime Minister Hamza Barre.

The conference's primary focus was on fostering unity among the Somali diaspora, promoting Somali nationalism, leveraging the skills and expertise of diaspora members for national development, and strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Qatar.

Key discussions revolved around the diaspora's role in business and development programs, the importance of regular diaspora meetings, and the need for a unified organizational framework to support ongoing efforts.

The conference spanned three days, commencing on Monday and concluding on Wednesday evening.

The event took place in Doha, Qatar, a strategic location given its strong ties with Somalia and the significant Somali community residing there.

The driving motivation behind the conference was to harness the potential of the Somali diaspora, estimated to be in the millions globally, to contribute more significantly to Somalia's recovery and growth. Recognizing the diaspora's vast reservoir of skills, knowledge, and financial resources, the Somali government sought to engage these global citizens more effectively in national rebuilding efforts.

Throughout the conference, participants engaged in intensive discussions and workshops, sharing insights and experiences on how best to support Somalia's development.

The conference highlighted successful diaspora-led initiatives and called for enhanced cooperation and capacity building among diaspora members. Attendees also urged for improved immigration services to facilitate easier movement between Somalia and their countries of residence.

The Somali Diaspora has long played a critical role in supporting Somalia through remittances, investment, and advocacy. However, the recent conference marked a more structured approach to integrating diaspora efforts into national policies.

This initiative reflects Somalia's ongoing efforts to stabilize the country, notably in its fight against Al-Shabaab and other challenges, while fostering an inclusive development agenda.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the government's commitment to implementing the conference's recommendations. Minister Ahmed Fiqi assured continued support for diaspora initiatives, recognizing their indispensable role in Somalia's socio-economic landscape.