Mauritius: Office of the Ombudsman Releases Its 50th Annual Report

The Office of the Ombudsman, presented, today, its 50th Annual Report in Ebène. The Ombudsman, Mr Harry Ganoo; Senior Investigations Officer, Mr Amarnath Ramtahul; and other Officials of the Office were present on the occasion.

This 50th edition of the Annual Report details the Office's activities for the year 2023, during which 639 new complaints were received and 436 new cases were determined to be within the jurisdiction of the Republic of Mauritius.

According to the Report, that year saw a notable 2.4% increase in the total number of cases handled and a 9.7% rise in the number of complaints investigated. However, despite operational challenges, the Office met its goal by resolving 70% of complaints.

In his address, the Ombudsman stated that, in alignment with the Office's mission to enhance public service by investigating and reporting alleged maladministration by public authorities, the Office has established guiding objectives to fulfill its purpose.

Moreover, he highlighted the need to share investigation findings broadly to improve public services and raise awareness. To ensure transparency, the Office has posted summaries of "own-motion" investigations on its website while protecting complainant identities as required by constitutional provisions, Mr Ganoo pointed out.

The Ombudsman also outlined his visits to Rodrigues from 28 March to 01 April 2023, and from 10 to 14 October 2023, alongside a delegation comprising Mr Ramtahul and Investigation Officer, Mrs Geetika Devi Kissoon-Sungsam. The visit aimed at reviewing the investigation progress and enhancing awareness among Rodriguans about the Office's role and services.

Furthermore, Mr Ganoo dwelt on actions taken by the Office regarding complaints received concerning sectors such as the Mauritius Prison Service; the Ministry of Health and Wellness; and the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity.

The Ombudsman emphasised the importance of recognising the Office's work, which is constitutionally mandated to address grievances and aims to ensure responsiveness from Ministries, authorities, and the Rodrigues Regional Administration.

In addition, Mr Ganoo spoke of anonymous complaints received by the Office, assuring that they are taken seriously and investigated, and when found to be valid, lead to the resolution of several anomalies within Ministries.

He also observed that while many public authorities have been commendably responsive to complaints, some have ignored their legal obligations despite repeated reminders. In this regard, he urged that these obligations be upheld, as the Ombudsman is responsible for addressing these complaints.