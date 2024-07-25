Uganda: DPP Launches Guidelines for Prosecuting Human Trafficking Cases

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, has launched a comprehensive dissemination strategy for the newly developed standard operating procedures on investigating and prosecuting cases of trafficking in persons.

This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of combating human trafficking across Uganda.

The strategy will ensure the standard operating procedures and accompanying checklists are distributed to prosecutors, investigators, and key stakeholders nationwide.

Recipients will also undergo training on the proper application of these procedures.

Speaking at the launch, Abodo emphasised that the enhanced coordination and cooperation in the fight against human trafficking has led to the development of these procedures.

"They are crucial to ensuring systematic, effective, victim-centered, and trauma-informed approaches,"she said.

Mr. Marco Bufo, Regional Coordinator of CIVIPOL, commented on the importance of the standard operating procedures.

"Several copies of the standard operating procedures have been printed along with a checklist that summarizes the steps to be taken. These standard operating procedures are aimed at increasing the success rate of human trafficking cases,"he stated.

The procedures provide detailed guidelines for identifying potential victims of human trafficking, including key indicators for law enforcement to consider during investigations.

They outline procedures for conducting thorough investigations while adhering to constitutional standards, offering guidance on evidence collection, witness protection, and legal strategies.

Additionally, they include protocols for referring victims to appropriate support services, such as medical care and psychosocial support, and establish communication channels for better information sharing and joint operations among stakeholders.

Abodo stressed that a strict compliance with the standard operating procedures will enhance the fight against human trafficking by providing a clear framework on how to investigate and prosecute trafficking in persons cases consistently, ensuring that all victims receive the same level of support and protection

The standard operating procedures will also help to avoid re-traumatization of victims/witnesses during investigation and prosecution of the cases, underscoring coordination, cooperation, and collaboration among stakeholders and ensuring standardized data collection procedures.