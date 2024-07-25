Uganda: Vroomula Amaja - Airtel Money to Reward Customers in New Promo

Ugandans using Airtel Money will have an opportunity to walk away with prizes including a new

Toyota RAV 4 Hybrid sports utility vehicle (SUV), motorbikes and e-money in the newly launched promotion by Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda, the provider of Airtel's digital financial services.

The promotion dubbed Vroomula Amajja will run for 13 weeks, giving Airtel Money customers, agents, and businesses using Airtel Pay merchant codes the opportunity to win the prizes at stake.

By carrying out any Airtel Money transaction, a customer automatically enters into daily, weekly and monthly draws to win.

"We are igniting a movement that will turn every transaction into an opportunity, every shilling into a stepping stone towards your dreams. Vroomula Amajja is Airtel Money's groundbreaking

nationwide campaign that will redefine the landscape of cashless transactions in Uganda," Japhet Aritho, Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Managing Director said.

"Through this campaign, we are not just changing how Ugandans transact, we are changing lives. We are fueling dreams, powering ambitions, and driving the nation towards a cashless future where every transaction opens a world of possibilities."

The new campaign aims to enhance digital financial services by incentivizing customers to go cashless through daily, weekly and monthly rewards, in the form of e-money which will be directly deposited into their wallets.

"45 Ugandans, every single day, will receive a cash boost directly into their Airtel Money

wallets. That is 45 families with extra money for school fees, supporting a small business, or settling other financial obligations. Additionally, 9 Ugandans every week, will ride away new Boda Bodas (motorbikes). That's 9 families with a chance to benefit from a sustainable source of income from a Boda Boda business."

He said for one fortunate Ugandan, the grand prize of a Toyota RAV 4 Hybrid car awaits.