Zimbabwe: Steve 'Dhongi' Makoni UK-Bound

Yesteryear solo musician, Steve "Dhongi" Makoni is set to embark on a month-long tour of the United Kingdom next month.

He will be travelling with his son, Stephen Junior, for a series of shows spilling into September.

In an interview, Makoni said he was ready for the international assignment, which is set to rekindle his musical romance with overseas fans.

"I am still as fit as a fiddle and praying for a long life. I have been in this game for years, and I am still in it.

"I will furnish the public with tour dates and venues in due course, but here is my paperwork to that effect," said an ecstatic Makoni, who had just collected his travel documents.

Makoni, who is no stranger to Europe, said he commanded a loyal fan base overseas.

"This should be my fourth time visiting the UK where I have always performed before multi-racial crowds.

"I am always humbled by the support I have been receiving in Europe, especially Sweden, where I once staged one of my longest tours," he said.

The acoustic guitar supremo, who has settled well in Rusape, said he was not missing Harare anymore.

"I went back to Rusape around 2002 to be closer to my mother who needed comfort as a widow.

"I realised that she needed my support and I decided to settle there for good.

"Unlike other artistes who have become crybabies, I prefer to work hard to sustain myself and my family through mixed farming at our plot, which is about 15 kilometres from Rusape Town," he said.

Makoni, who made waves with chart-toppers such as "Handiende, "Maidei", "Dhongi" and "Zvachonyana", still misses the good old days.

"I can still brag that I made a name for myself in music because I made hits and money from royalties back in the day.

"In 1994, my single 'Handiende' went toe to toe with Leonard Zhakata's 'Maruva Enyika' album on sales, which changed my life for good.

"I will always appreciate the love that I used to get then before piracy came to haunt us," he said.

He, however, conceded that he was feeling empty after losing some of his peers.

"The death of Tuku was a huge loss to me because he was a close friend that I worked with. I only found comfort in the sense that we won't live forever.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am one of the musicians who introduced him to jam sessions since he was a shy guy."

Makoni said his relationship with Tuku's family dates back to the late 1970s.

"I became Tuku's fan before independence when I used to watch him play at Mushandirapamwe Hotel in Highfield.

"I then became a family friend to the extent that his mother treated me as her own child," he said

Reminiscing on his career, Makoni, who clocked over three decades in music, bragged that authenticity has taken him this far.

"Being a solo musician is not easy if you don't have the tactics to engage with the fans.

"In my case, I have always loved humour, but I don't write dirty lyrics as is the case with others.

"Humour is not only about being dirty-minded, but we should always respect our fans who attend our shows," he said.

Makoni, who has been mentoring youngsters, expressed his disappointment with artistes, who are not punctual.

"I am particular when it comes to time-keeping. For instance, I will be at a show venue on time and that has always been my routine.

"I have seen many careers come to an end due to lack of discipline. As a seasoned musician, I have made it to the top due to punctuality."

A father of five, Makoni says he will remain strong and leave a legacy.

"As parents, we should always be remembered as game-changers, and not laggards. We can only achieve this if we are focused," he said.