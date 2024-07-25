Zimbabwe: Let's Recommit to Values of Compassion, Unity - First Lady

Zimbabweans must recommit themselves to the values of compassion, unity and oneness to build a society where every individual is valued, respected and supported, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She made the remarks as she distributed blankets, winter jackets and food hampers to thousands of elderly people, those with disabilities and child-headed families during her Blanket Drive programme for Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

The food hampers consisted of maize meal, cooking oil, sugar rice, sugar beans, tea, salt, juice, bathing and laundry soap.

The First Lady's Angel of Hope Foundation mobilises resources from well-wishers for onward distribution to the needy and she personally hands over the resources to the intended beneficiaries according to need.

Amai Mnangagwa has been traversing the length and breadth of the country with her Blanket Drive to provide warmth and sustenance to vulnerable groups leaving no place and no one behind.

So far nine provinces have benefited.

Dr Mnangagwa's AoHF has grown exponentially since inception in February 2018 to leave a footprint across many areas and sectors.

The mother of the nation also held an interactive session with the crowd drawn from the three provinces and converged at United College of Education.

She tackled issues of drug abuse, child marriages and gender-based violence.

She also shared lighter moments with the gathering on social issues.

Adding colour to the event, was Iyasa, which presented a captivating play highlighting challenges that often arise following the death of a breadwinner in a family, mainly affecting widows.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa carried mealie meal bags as she distributed blankets, winter jackets and food hampers to the elderly, those living with disabilities, child headed families and vulnerable members of society from Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North yesterday. -- Pictures: John Manzongo

Dr Mnangagwa said she launched her Blanket Drive with the aim of providing warmth and sustenance to the elderly, child-headed families and the disabled during the harsh winter season.

"In a world that often prioritises individualism and self-interest, this reminds us of the importance of compassion, empathy and communal solidarity. It calls upon us to look out for one another especially the most vulnerable members of our society and demonstrates kindness and generosity in our actions. As we come together to provide warmth and sustenance to those in need, let us also consider the significance of instilling love in our children," she said.

Teaching children the importance of empathy, respect and compassion, the First Lady said, equips them to become active agents of positive change in communities.

"It is in light of this that I initiated the Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba initiative aimed at instilling our values and cultural tenets in our children who are now growing up in a multi-cultural society stapled by modernist values that blend the lines between right and wrong. The Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba Programme returns to the source of our being which is our existence since the pre-historic times in order to orient our children with positive cultural values that define us.

"It is my hope that this teaching decentralises and reaches every ward and district in our provinces where the elderly of the community sits down with our boys and girls separately to educate them on our values fostering a respectable rite of passage into adulthood. Ladies and gentlemen, today I thought we should create technical committees for all the provinces here present to ensure the continuity of these lessons. It is our collective responsibility to create a community that looks out for the vulnerable, ensuring that no one is left behind or forgotten as we extend our hand to those in need, let us also address the pressing issues that continue to nudge our society. Gender-based violence, child marriages, drug and substance abuse and other forms of vices must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We must serve and strive to create a society where every individual regardless of gender, age or background is treated with respect and dignity," she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is assisted by Minister of State and Devolution for Bulawayo Judith Ncube to distribute blankets, winter jackets and food hampers to the elderly, those living with disabilities, child headed families and vulnerable members of society from Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North yesterday.

Dr Mnangagwa said the preservation of the country's cultural heritage was of utmost importance.

"Our traditions, customs and beliefs are what define us as a people. It is essential that we cherish and protect our cultural identity, passing it down to future generations as a source of strength and pride. I would like to encourage the youth gathered here today to respect your elders for they are wisdom wells you can tap into as you sojourn this earth. Let us strive to cultivate a society that is committed to protecting and empowering the vulnerable particularly in the face of pressing social issues such as gender-based violence and child marriages. These vices not only perpetuate cycles of injustice and inequality, but also undermine the dignity and drives of individuals particularly women and children. It is imperative that we stand united against such atrocities and work tirelessly to create a safe and inclusive environment for all members of our society. In preserving our cultural heritage and traditions we honour the rich tapestry of our history and identity as Zimbabweans," she said.

Cultural values, the First Lady said, serve as a guiding line instilling in us a sense of belonging, pride and unity.

"Let us celebrate our diverse customs, languages and rituals recognising the unique contributions of each community to the tapestry of our nation. As we embark on this blanket drive and extend our hand in solidarity with those in need, let us remember the words 'I am because we are.' Together as a unified community let us continue to uplift, empower and support one another in our journey towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all. May our collective efforts today pave way for a more compassionate, resilient and equitable society for generations to come. In conclusion, let us recommit ourselves to the values of compassion, unity and oneness. Let us work together to build a society where every individual is valued, respected and supported. I urge each and every one of you to join hands in this noble cause, making a difference in the lives of those who need our help the most," she said.

Minister of State and Devolution for Bulawayo Judith Ncube distributes blankets, winter jackets and food hampers donated by Angel of Hope Foundation to the elderly, those living with disabilities, child headed families and vulnerable members of society from Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North yesterday

During the interactive session she paid tribute to IYASA for a play which brought out things that are happening in families, things that affect widows and orphans.

"I will come with the Master of the High Court and his team to come and empower widows with knowledge, especially on inheritance issues. My office has already started preparing for the programme. On the other hand, being a widow is not a passport to be wayward. Mothers should be role models to their children who look up to them. You children must honour your parents and value your education," she said.

The First Lady asked the elderly to account how they grew up to teach the youths.

Mbuya Josephine Phiri (85) from Bubi said during her time children were more disciplined than today.

"Nowadays children are naughty. They also demand food while holding their waist saying 'hey muchembiza where is my food?' Ko isu sevabereki, why do we accept goods from children and grandchildren whom we know do not work and are still in school? Are we not fuelling mischief? Mari yacho vanenge vaiona kupi?" she said.

Gogo Thabita Dube weighed in saying: "When we were growing up, you would be in trouble if you were seen standing or walking with a boy. When sent on an errand, my mother would spit on the ground saying I should be back before the saliva was dry. Nowadays the children come back in the dead of the night without hesitating about darkness. Children are also now ruined by drugs and we do not know where these came from. When they come back home they start beating up parents and committing crimes. We want to thank you Amai for coming to talk to us and teaching us and our children the right path."

Part of the blankets, winter jackets and food hampers which were distributed by Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa to the elderly, those living with disabilities, child headed families and vulnerable members of society from Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North yesterday

Gogo Flora Gumbo (72) from Beitbridge said at times parents were to blame for the children's mischief.

"At times as mothers we are to blame. Children are walking in the nude. Who is buying these skimpy outfits? Sometimes the children leave for vuzu parties and come back at night. If the father tries to counsel the child and to discipline her or him, the mother protects the child saying the young ones need time to be happy. What are we teaching these children? We should be there to correct them and not lead them astray," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amai spoke candidly against social vices, mainly drug abuse.

She thanked the Government for setting up an inter-ministerial committee against drugs and implored communities to work with the police and report those selling and abusing drugs and substances.

Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube praised the First Lady for her all-inclusive programmes.

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to our mother. Your Excellency, I would like to acknowledge that your Blanket Drive programme comes at a point of need when the vulnerable are being affected by the cold. Today's programme speaks volumes about your commitment to our community and your compassion to those who are less fortunate. I am deeply honoured that our sister provinces in the southern region have been considered to benefit from your initiative to provide blankets and food to those in need. It is evidence of our shared humanity and compassion. We are so grateful to you for your generosity and kind heart. The first lady's blanket drive programme is a reminder that no one and no place should be left behind as the elderly, disabled and child headed families benefit from this programme," she said.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, commended Amai Mnangagwa for being an empowerment champion who has been addressing the needs of the vulnerable groups even prior to her being the First Lady and for spearheading cultural renaissance through programmes like Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba.

All those who attended received mealie-meal from the mother of the nation.

One of the elderly women expresses her views and opinions about the behaviour of youths highlighting the need for combined efforts to shape the youths into responsible people during an interactive session with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Bulawayo yesterday