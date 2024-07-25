Zimbabwe: Worship Singer Chirunga Pays Tribute to Brown's Mentorship

Praise and worship singer, Nicholas Chirunga has hailed the late Andy Brown for nurturing his talent.

The 37-year-old met Brown in 1999 during a Marimba festival at Zengeza 1 High School in Chitungwiza.

Although he later opted for gospel music, Chirunga remains indebted to the late music legend who died in 2012 aged 50.

"I used to play marimba and percussion while in high school along with my colleagues for fun.

"In 1999 when I was in Form 2, I was surprised when Andy attended the event where he called me after our session and encouraged me to take music seriously," recalled Chirunga.

The talented composer said Andy changed his life by giving him studio time and grooming lessons.

"After my first conversation with Andy, we did a Chimurenga project together and he gave us a lot of money.

"I used the money to buy my bed and stuff when I was only in Form 2.

"It was a massive achievement for someone who was coming from Chitungwiza, which is looked down upon."

Despite Andy's endorsement, the "Muromo Wangu" hit-maker said he could not resist gospel music.

"I was born and bred in a Christian family and I have always been the prayer warrior that I am today.

"It was not by default that I am a gospel singer and I answered God's calling.

"I then found myself doing gospel music which is hard to quit," said Chirunga, who is a member of Victory Power International Ministries.

Chirunga, who has backed several groups, said he would continue rendering his services to others in the spirit of unity.

To date, he has worked with Bethen Pasinawako, Lyton Ngolomi and Evangelist Timothy.

His successful stint came when combined forces with Mathias Mhere.

Some fans thought Mhere and Chirunga were related as they clicked both on and off the stage.

Their "separation" left many with unanswered questions although Chirunga insists they are still in good books.

"Many people in gospel circles got to know me as Mhere's backing vocalist and I will always cherish the good times we had together.

"I worked with him from 2013 to 2016 when we toured many countries in the sub-region. He taught me many aspects of the music business and I am now implementing some of the things that I acquired during my stint with him," he said.

Chirunga, who started as a soccer player, said he is no stranger to big crowds.

"I once played soccer for Air Zimbabwe Jets but my career ended prematurely when I twisted my ankle.

"I am also a Dynamos Football Club supporter where I am a cheerleader.

"At school, I used to play soccer and I don't have stage fright, which has made my job easier. I am used to big crowds," he said.

Chirunga's success story would be meaningless without mentioning his fruitful stint at Zimpraise Choir, where he remains one of the vital cogs.

"I have been working with this group since 2016 and I'm grateful for all the memories we have created together along with my management.

"Over the years, I have contributed 13 songs and most of them are hits that have been embraced by fans.

"My song writing technique has made me distinct because I believe in simplicity.

"As a songwriter, you should be able to write stuff that appeals to music fans," he said.

With three albums to his credit namely "Murarabungu", "Tsvete" and "Mavuno-Harvest", Chirunga doesn't regret the time he spent as a supporting act for others.

"As I indicated earlier, I believe in the power of collaborations and it has worked in my favour.

"I have been doing my solo project despite being a well-known session musician who has helped others.

"I will remain focused and hard-working as an artiste," said Chirunga.