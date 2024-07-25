Zimbabwe: Marondera Wife Killer Remanded in Custody

A MAN from Marondera who allegedly murdered his wife and their six-year-old son by repeatedly stabbing them while they were sleeping, was denied bail when he appeared before a Marondera magistrate yesterday.

Ezekiel MacDonald Chibvongodze (29) attempted to commit suicide after the incident on Sunday, but failed.

This came out when he appeared before Marondera Regional Magistrate Mr Panashe Matongo yesterday facing murder charges. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to August 6.

Allegations are that Chibvongodze was bitter as he suspected that his wife, Mitchel Evelyn Katakwe, was having an extra-marital affair.

The court heard that because of his suspicions, Chibvongodze then bought an Okapi knife in Marondera town before proceeding home.

He then waited for his wife and son, Kimley Tawananyasha, to fall asleep before stabbing them multiple times all over their bodies.

Chibvongodze then fled, leaving his wife and son for dead, the court heard.

He then handed himself over to the police after a failed suicide attempt.

Ms Grace Ndawana prosecuted.