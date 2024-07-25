Zimbabwe: Marondera Wife Killer Remanded in Custody

24 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

A MAN from Marondera who allegedly murdered his wife and their six-year-old son by repeatedly stabbing them while they were sleeping, was denied bail when he appeared before a Marondera magistrate yesterday.

Ezekiel MacDonald Chibvongodze (29) attempted to commit suicide after the incident on Sunday, but failed.

This came out when he appeared before Marondera Regional Magistrate Mr Panashe Matongo yesterday facing murder charges. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to August 6.

Allegations are that Chibvongodze was bitter as he suspected that his wife, Mitchel Evelyn Katakwe, was having an extra-marital affair.

The court heard that because of his suspicions, Chibvongodze then bought an Okapi knife in Marondera town before proceeding home.

He then waited for his wife and son, Kimley Tawananyasha, to fall asleep before stabbing them multiple times all over their bodies.

Chibvongodze then fled, leaving his wife and son for dead, the court heard.

He then handed himself over to the police after a failed suicide attempt.

Ms Grace Ndawana prosecuted.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.