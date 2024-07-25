Southern Africa: SADC Gives Zim Seal of Approval . . . Impressed By Progress Made

SADC has given Zimbabwe a seal of approval to host the 44th Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare next month after being impressed by significant progress made.

During the summit, President Mnangagwa will assume the SADC chairmanship.

In its third assessment mission to Zimbabwe, the SADC secretariat commended the country's efforts in readying facilities for the summit which will be preceded by the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week beginning on Monday next week.

SADC director of human resources and administration, Ms Bodo Tantley Radaody Ralarosy, yesterday said significant progress had been made since the last assessment.

"We have visited all the venues for the meetings and side events and we have noted very good progress since our last visit in May," she said.

"We are satisfied with the progress made and confident that the summit will be a success. We would like to commend the Republic of Zimbabwe for its efforts".

Yesterday, The Herald visited the main venue of the SADC Summit, the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, where it observed that all hands were on deck to ensure that the country hosts a grand conference.

All access roads to the New Parliament building are complete with the beautification exercise progressing well.

The construction of 18 state-of-the-art villas in Mt Hampden for high-profile guests during the SADC Summit is now at an advanced stage with the deadline set to be met.

Mabetex Group, a Swiss civil engineering and construction company, is building the villas.

The firm recently invited President Mnangagwa to Switzerland to showcase its works and an undertaking was later made for the company to participate in the construction of the villas and conference centre in Mt Hampden, as well as Zimbabwe's chanceries in four missions.

Mabetex specialises in large-scale construction projects and has experience in putting up and renovating historical buildings, administrative and public buildings, as well as industrial plants. It also boasts expertise in urban development projects.

The Swiss company has been laying precast walls at the villas, while a local contractor, Bitumen World, did foundation works.

The pre-stressed concrete slabs were manufactured in a factory environment in Switzerland, to allow for higher quality control which is more effective than casting concrete on-site.

Locals are also anticipating to make money while expanding their reach during the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week and the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

Notable achievements at the main venue include the upgrading of a new single bridge along Old Mazowe Road which was commissioned on Monday and opened to traffic.

In terms of transport logistics, two top-of-the-range buses fully furnished with modern amenities have been secured.

The luxury coaches are fitted with ultra-modern amenities that include a luxurious heat and massage sofa, television sets, ablution facilities and a kitchen among others.