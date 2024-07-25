Zimbabwe: Solar Energy Transforms Chipinge Villagers' Lives

The establishment of a 200 kilowatt solar mini grid has transformed the lives of people at Hakwata Village in Chipinge.

Hakwata Village had no electricity since independence, but the Second Republic has installed a solar-mini grid in the area, as part of developments meant to leave no one and no place behind.The Hakwata Renewable Energy Project, in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), established a 200kW solar photovoltaic array, batteries, inverter and metering system to supply 80 homesteads, 14 shops at the business centre, a clinic, and a primary school, benefiting a total of 12 500 people. It was implemented by Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with financial support from the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Villagers have expressed gratitude to Government for the installation of electricity in their village.

Ms Nyarai Ndlovu (34) said: "Before the coming in of electricity I used to do market gardening and sell vegetables to fend for my family.

"When the solar system was installed, I then decided to venture into welding so that I could make more money to fend for my family. The job is dominated by men but I want to show the world that even women can do welding and earn a living from it.

"I can make door and window frames, steel doors and scotch carts, among others. I see this job as a life changing career path as it brings more money than market-gardening, which I used to do before the Government gave us electricity."

Mr Lovemore Hakwata (42) said he was happy to have electricity in his area after 44 years. "I am happy because this solar plant has changed our lives for the better," he said.

"People in this area used to be looked down upon as they were seen as backward. Electricity has brought with it a lot of developments in this village as shops, houses, schools and a clinic are now connected.

"When the solar plant was being installed, we were taught different income-generating projects like carpentry and welding, among others."