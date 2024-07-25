Zimbabwe: Mandiranga Shines in Moza

Zimbabwe international Emmanuel Mandiranga continues to sail high with Mozambique giants UD Songo.

The former CAPS United striker, who has scored five goals in the league, was again in the thick of things on Sunday when helping the Mark Harrison team advance to the quarter-final of the Mozambique FA Cup.

With the last 16 matches between his club and Desp League Sofala looking headed for penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time, Mandiranga took the matter into his own hands in extra time, his well-taken goal carrying Songo over the line.

It was a significant goal for the ex-Harare City man whose team lost the same cup in the final to Blackbulls last year, to all but miss a chance to represent Mozambique in the CAF Confederation Cup this year.

And Mandiranga is hoping to see his team going all the way this time around.

"I am very happy to have scored such an important goal for my team. It was a tough match which I know we could have lost. But we did well to hold on and take it to extra time," said Mandiranga.

"One of our goals as a team this season is to win the FA Cup and be able to play in Africa.

"We could have been playing in Africa right now had we won the cup last year. The defeat in the final was one of the most painful episodes in my career.

"We could have been playing in the second-tier continental club competition just like my former team Dynamos this term. But such is football, we have another chance to fight on and win the tournament.

"I am glad that the team rose to the occasion when the going was getting tough."

Of late Mandiranga has been illuminating the Mozambican football circles with his eye for goal. The forward has now scored six goals in seven games in all competitions.