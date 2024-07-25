Zimbabwe: Can Sables Finally Get Past Namibia?

Sables coach Piet Benade has spent the better part of the last 72 hours working on his players' mental strength as Zimbabwe prepares to face their biggest test yet at the ongoing Africa Cup Rugby tournament in Uganda.

The Sables will clash against perennial foes Namibia in a semi-final showdown which has been dubbed the "final before the final".

A rare victory over Namibia will take Benade and his men into Saturday's final against the winner of the other semi-final tie pitting Algeria against Kenya.

Success in the Africa Cup will also ensure a giant step towards 2027 World Cup qualification as the winners will proceed to the final round of the global qualifiers.

However, Namibia carries a mental edge over the Sables and seems to have their number if recent meetings between the two rivals are anything to go by. The two sides have made a total of 34 times with Zimbabwe carrying three victories as opposed to Namibia's 31 wins.

Zimbabwe have been to only two World Cups while the Namibians have been to the global show-piece on seven occasions.

The Welwitschias also happen to be ranked six rungs above Zimbabwe at number 24 on the World Rugby ratings.

It is this huge disparity between the two sides that Benade has been fighting to ensure does not intimidate his new look outfit that is largely youthful.

"Every game is a new opportunity and, while history counts for something, we must use that as a motivation to achieve something that many Sables sides have not achieved for over 20 years," said Benade.

"We have a very healthy respect for Namibian rugby, and what they have achieved, but we are working hard to chal-lenge them and make our countrymen proud of our rugby team," he said. Benade is, however, under no illusion of grandeur over the task that lies ahead.

He is fully aware of his opponent's pedigree and that they are battle-hardened, well-prepared, and appear to have made light work of their quarter-final assignment, thrashing minnows Burkina Faso 38-5. Zimbabwe on their part had to dig deep to see off hosts Uganda 22-20.

Zimbabwe had looked to be on course for a comfortable win when they raced into a 22-0 first-half lead before they lost their plot in the second period, allowing Uganda to score 20 unanswered points.

Benade pointed to some rust in the way the Sables struggled to build on their half-time lead in Kampala.

"The Uganda match was our first Test match in over two years, so playing the hosts in a knock-out match was always going to be a massive challenge," added Benade.

"Fortunately, we started very well and needed to build a lead with the wind behind us, making getting good field position very tough in the second half.

"Uganda used the conditions well, and slowly got themselves back into the match as momentum shifted." Benade now expected a better response from his charges against Namibia.

"Handling momentum shifts better will be key in the semi-final."

Namibia, on the other hand, will be a different animal and both the room for and the margins of error are surely set to decrease.

"Namibia are our regional neighbours and rightfully will be favourites as defending champions having just returned from the World Cup, where they played against powerhouses France and the All Blacks in the pool stages. "It will be a massive test for us, but one we are looking forward to." Benade, a former Sables international, also believes that the battle will be won on how each team handles their opponents' strength.

"The great thing about sport is that each country and team has their strengths and weaknesses, and Namibia will offer different challenges to what we faced against Uganda.

"We will need to match up to their accuracy and strength in the set pieces.

"That is our big task," he said.

Zimbabwe go into the match with a relatively unchanged team as only Brian Nyaude is set to sit out today's match following an injury he sustained against Uganda. Nyaude suffered a concussion during last Saturday's quarter-final clash against the Cranes. "Bryan (Nyaude), our blindside flanker, suffered a concussion and failed his HIA.

"He, unfortunately, won't play any further part in the tournament.

"Dylan Utete will be the only change in the starting line-up coming in for Nyaude, while 21-year-old Trevor Gurwe comes onto the bench to provide cover for the outside backs," Benade said.

Zimbabwe starting XV:

Victor Mupunga, Simbarashe Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Simbarashe Siraha, Dylan Utete, Aiden Burnett (VC), Hilton Mudariki (C), Ian Prior, Takudzwa Musingwini, Kudzai Mashawi, Brendon Mudze-kenyedzi, Edward Sigauke, Tapiwa Mafura.

Reserves: Liam Larkan, Zvikomborero Chimoto, Bornwell Gwinji, David Makamba, Tadiwa Gwashu, Trevor Gurwe, Keegan Joubert, Dion Khumalo