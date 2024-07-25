Zimbabwe: Heroes, Defence Forces Day Preparations Advanced

Preparations for the national Heroes Day and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day are now at an advanced stage, with six important awards set to be conferred on those that distinguished themselves in different disciplines, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said yesterday.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing, Dr Muswere said Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, on behalf of Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who is the chairman of the Combined Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments Committee on Honours and Awards, presented an update on the preparations for the 2024 Heroes Day commemorations and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations.

"The National Heroes Day will be commemorated on the 12th August, 2024, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, with provinces simultaneously holding commemorations in their respective jurisdictions.

"Preparations for the events are at an advanced stage. To date, the number of national heroes and heroines countrywide stands at 213, with 198 interred at the national shrine," said Dr Muswere.

The Defence Forces Day will be celebrated on August 13 at Rufaro Stadium in Harare under the theme, "Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for Attainment of Vision 2030".

Dr Muswere said prior to the Defence Forces Day, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will carry out community assistance projects from August 5 to 9, and the completed projects would be handed over to the communities.

The ZDF will also carry out a week-long medical outreach during which they will offer free consultations and treatment for minor ailments.

Preparations for this event are also at an advanced stage.

Dr Muswere said May 14 of each year was set aside for the National Honours and Awards Conferment ceremony, and in view of the exigencies that prevented the holding of the event on the designated day, the Honours and Awards Conferment ceremony would be held as a joint event with the Heroes Day commemorations, as in previous years.

"However, starting next year, a separate conferment ceremony will be held on the stipulated date, with the nomination process already underway. The conferment of medals on those that exuded valour and humanitarianism by selflessly dedicating themselves and performing outstandingly in various fields is meant to immortalise and memorialise these individuals for honourably serving the nation in certain distinct ways," he said.

"Of particular note is that at this year's Heroes and Defence Forces Days, there shall be conferment of six awards, namely: the Royal Order of Munhumutapa, (one person will be honoured), Order of the Star of Zimbabwe, (one person will be honoured), the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe, (two individuals will be honoured), the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, (two individuals will be honoured), the Commendation Medal, (one person will be honoured) and Independence Medals to veterans of the liberation struggle including war collaborators, (2 000 to be honoured) across the 10 provinces," said Dr Muswere.