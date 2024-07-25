Zimbabwe: Professor Moyo Blasts Minister Kirsty Coventry

25 July 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has voiced strong criticism of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry over her silence on reports that Zimbabwe's delegation to the Paris Olympics includes only seven athletes but 67 officials.

The allegations, initially brought to light by respected Ugandan journalist Charles Onyango-Obbo on social media, have raised significant concern about the efficiency of the country's sports administration.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Professor Moyo said the silence on the country's participation at the Olympics is worrying.

"Apart from the fact that it is an embarrassing dent on Zimbabwe's reputation and standing in the comity of nations, this post by @cobbo3, a senior and respected African journalist, that the official Zimbabwean delegation to the Paris Olympics has seven athletes and 67 officials is concerning evidence of what happens when information on an official and international event - such as Zimbabwe's participation in the 2024 Olympics in Paris - is incompetently communicated or, worse, is not communicated at all," Prof. Moyo posted.

The former minister's comments highlighted the absence of an official response from Zimbabwean Olympic authorities, noting that the only mentions of the delegation's composition came from personal social media accounts of senior government officials like Nick Mangwana.

This lack of official communication, Moyo argued, exacerbates the situation and tarnishes the country's international image.

"Disappointingly, @TeamZimOlympic, which has an active account on this platform, has said nothing about the matter. Even more disappointing, @KirstyCoventry, the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture - who is an internationally renowned and accomplished five-time Olympian - has been conspicuous by her silence on a matter whose responsibility is squarely her remit," Prof. Moyo said.

He questioned Coventry's role and visibility in addressing the issue, noting the disservice to the public by those who fail to perform their duties despite being well-compensated.

