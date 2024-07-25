Cote d'Ivoire: Appointment of Metropolitan Archbishop of Bouaké

25 July 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed Bishop Jacques Assanvo Ahiwa, until now apostolic administrator of the metropolitan archdiocese of Bouaké, Cote d'Ivoire, as metropolitan archbishop of the same archdiocese.

Archbishop-elect Jacque Assanvo Ahiwa was born on 6 January 1969 in Kuindjabo, in the district of Aboisso, diocese of Grand-Bassam. After completing his formation at the major seminary of Bouaké and the Saint Coeur de Marie Major Seminary of Anyama, he was ordained a priest on 13 December 1997 for the diocese of Grand Bassam.

After ordination, he held the offices of parish vicar of Saint François Xavier, Aboisso (1997-1998), secretary general of the diocese of Grand Bassam and diocesan director of the Pontifical Mission Societies (1998-2002). He was awarded a master's degree in biblical theology from the Université Catholique de l'Afrique de l'Ouest (2002-2004) and a doctorate in biblical theology in Strasbourg (2004-2011), and went on to serve as vicar general of Grand Bassam (2011-2018), and maître de conférences at the University of Strasbourg (2018-2020).

On 5 May 2020 he was elected titular bishop of Elephantaria in Mauretania and auxiliary of Bouaké; he received episcopal consecration the following 3 October and has been apostolic administrator of the same archdiocese since 2024.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.