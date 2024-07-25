Tunisia: ARP Issues Statement On Republic Day

Tunis — The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), Thursday, issued a statement on the Republic Day, reiterating this major event in the country's history as a key date in the long militant struggle waged since 1881 by the Tunisian people against the French occupation.

The ARP referred to the text of the historic declaration issued by the National Constituent Assembly at a memorable session held at the Bardo Palace on July 25, 1957, on the definitive abolition of the Beylical regime and the proclamation of the Tunisian Republic with the Head of Government Habib Bourguiba as President, pending the entry into force of the Constitution.

These historic events draw their full legitimacy from the trust placed by Tunisians in the founding deputies who worked to lay the foundations of the country's independence, the ARP added.

The celebration of Republic Day is an opportunity to remember all the sacrifices made by the martyrs for independence, freedom and the establishment of a republican regime, the foundations of which were laid by daring leaders such as Habib Bourguiba, the first President of the Tunisian State.

The ARP expressed pride in celebrating this event with Tunisians and pointed out that this approach was confirmed by the announcement made by President of the Republic Kais Saied on July 25, 2021 and the measures taken to put an end to the anger that swept through certain regions due to the deterioration of the economic and social situation, in addition to the political crisis that shook the country during this period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ARP further voiced satisfaction with the process of building a new Tunisia, a process based on the application of the principles of the new constitution, respect for election deadlines and roadmaps, and the enshrinement of the people's sovereignty, firstly through the referendum on the draft constitution, and then during the election of the two parliamentary chambers (the ARP and the National Council of Regions and Districts).

"The announcement made by the President of the Republic that the presidential election will be held on October 6 reflects keenness to comply with and respect electoral deadlines. The forthcoming presidential election should undoubtedly mark a new stage on the road to the effective enshrinement of democratic values," the ARP indicated while affirming commitment to redouble efforts to meet the challenges requiring strengthening joint action and close coordination between the legislative and executive functions in the best interests of the country.