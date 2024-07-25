Egypt: Tunisian 'Humanitarian Boat' Docks At Damietta Port in Egypt

25 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The Tunisian "Humanitarian Boat", carrying a cargo of aid bound for Gaza, docked on Thursday at the Damietta Port in Egypt after leaving the Port of Rades on July 22.

"This boat carries medical and food aid worth TND 12 million bound for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," President of the Tunisian Red Crescent Abdellatif Chabou told TAP.

The boat is carrying 1,609 tonnes of food products and medical equipment, 2 ambulances, 4 mobile basic healthcare units, 19 water tanks, a mobile dialysis unit, as well as medicines, food products and blankets.

The aid will be unloaded and transported in trucks by land to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing, in coordination with the Egyptian authorities and the Egyptian Red Crescent.

