Mozambique: Assembly Approves Agreement On Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Wednesday approved three agreements on the transfer of sentenced prisoners between Mozambique and the neighboring countries of Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

According to Justice Minister Helena Kida, the proposal to ratify the agreement on the transfer of prisoners between Mozambique and the neighbouring countries aims at greater respect for individual freedoms and safeguards.

She explained that ratification allows sentenced people to serve their sentences in their countries of origin and usual residence, minimizing not only the suffering resulting from deprivation of liberty, "but also the difficulties that foreigners face with the distance from their families, the absence of visits and a certain isolation due to cultural and linguistic obstacles, as well as in the enjoyment of parole.'

During the plenary debate, Hermenegildo Domingos, a deputy from the ruling Frelimo party, said "this agreement is in strict compliance with the principle of reciprocity of benefits.'

For his part, Leopoldo Ernesto, from the largest opposition party, Renamo, said that ratification of the agreements is welcome although the state institutions are too fragile to apply it

"Renamo is in favour of ratifying this agreement, but the misgovernment of the state apparatus and public institutions could damage implementation', he said.

Silvério Ronguane, from the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) said the ratification will establish closer ties of legal and judicial cooperation between the countries involved in order to fight against transnational crime.