Mozambique: Government Grants Hydrocarbon Rights to Eni in Angoche

Maputo — The Mozambican government has granted the exclusive right to conduct hydrocarbon exploration and production operations in the Angoche A6-C Offshore Area, off the coast of the northern province of Nampula, to ENI Mozambico SpA, a subsidiary of the Italian energy company ENI and its partner, the publicly-owned Mozambican Hydrocarbon Company (ENH).

According to a statement, the decision was taken, on Tuesday, in Maputo, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers (the cabinet). This was entirely expected, since ENI bid successfully for the Angoche bloc at the last licensing round run by the National Petroelum Institute (INP) between 2021 and 2022.

"Oil production in the Angoche A6-C Offshore Area must come from resources originating in one or more underground oil deposits, within the limits of the concession contract area', reads the document.

The government also granted to ENI a non-exclusive right to build and operate infrastructures for the production and transport of hydrocarbons from subsoil oil deposits, within the concession area.