Angola: Portuguese Prime Minister in Benguela Province

Benguela — The Portuguese Premier, Luís Montenegro, arrived this morning in the province of Benguela, for a working visit lasting a few hours, focusing on the infrastructure of the Lobito Corridor.

Upon his arrival at Catumbela International Airport, Luís Montenegro received welcome greetings from the provincial governor, Luís Nunes, and his team, as well as Angolan and Portuguese diplomats.

According to the agenda, the Portuguese Premier will meet with the provincial governor and, subsequently, travel to the place where the new Consulate-General of Portugal is being built in Benguela.

Next, Luís Montenegro goes to the Biópio photovoltaic plant, in the municipality of Catumbela, the largest in Angola, with 188.8 Megawatts (MW) of power and 509,040 panels, which went into operation on July 20, 2022.

With an investment of US$ 226 million (one dollar is equivalent to 872.63 kwanzas), the Biópio photovoltaic solar plant is allowing the reinforcement of the national electrical system.

The Portuguese Premier will also visit the infrastructures of the Lobito Corridor, namely the Port of Lobito, the Benguela railway and the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium.

With private management for 30 years by the aforementioned consortium, formed by the companies Vecturis, Trafigura and Mota Engil, the Lobito Corridor covers the local port, the mineral terminal and the Benguela railway, whose line is 1,344 kilometers to eastern border of Angola, connecting the Atlantic to the mining areas of DR Congo and Zambia.

Before leaving Benguela, Luís Montenegro and his delegation will have lunch with Governor Luís Nunes.

During the three days of his visit to Angola, which ends today, the Portuguese PM carried out an intense day of work, starting with the laying of a wreath at the Agostinho Neto Memorial, the first President of Angola, followed by a private meeting with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

In the same period, Angola and Portugal signed 12 legal instruments, within the scope of strengthening bilateral cooperation, and held an economic forum, to strengthen partnerships.

Luís Montenegro also visited the National Museum of Military History (former São Miguel Fortress), the companies Powergol and Refriango, the facilities of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA), and the Portuguese school in Luanda, as well as holding a meeting with the Portuguese community.