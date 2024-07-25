Angola: Mozambican Tourist Delighted With Central Huila's Natural Beauty

Lubango — A 32-year old Mozambican tourist Sameerah Raman,who works in tourism promotion, said she was "delighted" with the places she visited over the last two days in Humpata and Lubango municipalities, in central Huíla province.

Speaking to ANGOP on Thursday, she said it has been "interesting" to have contact with the Muila communities to learn about the tours, experience, history, beliefs, language and the similarities with the culture of Mozambique, adding that she had no idea of the beauty she has found in a humble, fearless and welcoming people.

"I don't really feel like a tourist, but when I'm visiting relatives, the experience has been good. It's an honor and a blessing to be welcomed like this, anywhere. I've had the privilege of going on sightseeing tours since I was a little girl with my parents, accompanied by family members and on my own," she said.

She appealed to the country to invest more in access roads and telecommunications, so that tourist sites have internet coverage in tourist areas, since there are certain areas that don't have it and it can be difficult in emergencies, if you want to learn any information or communicate with the people you're traveling with.

She has already explored South Africa, Swaziland, Botswana, the United Arab Emirates, France, Switzerland, Brazil, and Angola and is starting to do so in Mozambique.

In Huíla, the Mozambican, born in South Africa, visited the Tundavala Rift, the Huíla waterfalls, Cristo Rei, Huíla Regional Museum, Ondimba cave, as well as living in a local village where she learned to dance and cook a local meal.

The tourist has been the "face" of the Tac Tour for the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), the English-speaking countries in Africa, since 2023. She is making cultural exchanges to bring more people to Angola from Mozambique.

At least 247 tourists have already been on the "Tourist Triangle", which involves the provinces of Luanda, Huíla and Namibe, an initiative of the Angolan tourism promotion and animation agency Tac Tour, since November 2021. EM/MS/TED/AMP