Angola/Portugal Economic Partnership Dominates Filda2024 2nd Day

Luanda — The holding of the Angola/Portugal Economic Forum, with a view to strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, was one of the main highlights of the second day of the 39th edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA 2024).

During the event, witnessed by the Portuguese Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, two agreements were signed, one with the Institute for Industrial Development and Innovation (IDIA) and the other between the Angola Industrial Association (AIA) and the Portuguese Business Confederation.

The Angola/Portugal Economic Forum allowed participants to reflect on topics such as "Agro-industry in Angola: Reality, challenges and opportunities", "The importance of logistics chains and certification" and "Global gateway initiative and financial support instruments to investment."

Another fact that marked the second day of Angola's largest business exchange was the launch of a 100% digital bank branch, capable of carrying out all operations requested by customers virtually, using artificial intelligence, in an initiative by the company Innovation Makers.

Presented for the first time in Angola, this is a new concept of digital bank agency, designed using innovative self-service machines.

On the same day, the regular transport pass called "GIRAMAIS" was also launched to facilitate the sale of tickets to public transport users, in an initiative by the National Ticketing Company (ENBI).

With an issue value of 5,990 kwanzas (US$6), the pass guarantees users of public transport (buses, boats and trains) the request for public transport services through a digital application or portal created for this purpose.

Public transport users, who do not fall into the Social pass category (students, former combatants, elderly people, etc.), will be able to purchase the said pass at ENBI stores, with 10 trips being the minimum number of trips.

As part of the launch of GIRAMAIS, a memorandum of understanding was signed this Wednesday between ENBI and the company Pay4all (Payments for all), to facilitate the loading of the aforementioned transport passes.

The FILDA 39th edition takes place from the 23rd to the 28th of this month, in the Angolan capital, under the motto "Food security and international partnership: the binomial of economic diversification", in an area of 144 thousand square meters, 42 thousand of which are playful exhibition areas .

The business exchange, which has more than a 1,350 exhibitors from the previous edition, is the biggest showcase for national promotion, doing business and promoting jobs. In fact, the international character of FILDA also has a fingerprint on promoting the diversification of the economy.

Taking place in the ZEE - Special Economic Zone, Luanda - Bengo is a direct or indirect invitation to invest in Angola.