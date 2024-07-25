South Africa: Rubbish Piles Up in Durban Streets As Cleaners Picket Outside City Hall

Expanded Public Works Programme workers lose jobs as budget is cut

Rubbish is piling up on the streets of Durban as hundreds of angry workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) have stopped work to camp outside the city hall, demanding permanent work in the eThekwini municipality.

The workers say they have been working on short EPWP contracts for 10 years or more.

Rubbish collection and street sweeping services have been disrupted over the last week. On Wednesday the City issued a statement asking residents to stop putting rubbish out on the street because it would not be collected. The City said the EPWP workers were blocking the gates of depots and intimidating staff and refuse collection contractors.

"Several areas have been affected by this disruption," stated the City's communications department.

Municipal and Allied Trade Union of South Africa (MATUSA) regional secretary Silindile Khumalo said they had been told by the City that the number of workers on the programme would be cut. "On Tuesday we received a message from the City that says only 1,276 workers would sign a contract, the other 2,879 would be out of work."

He said it was also not clear if former workers would be among those signing a new contract, or if the municipality would recruit new people.

Simo Mbatha, who has been sleeping outside the city hall for two days, said he started working for the EPWP in 2017 on short term contracts. "On 15 July we were told that the contract won't be renewed when it ends on 25 July," said Mbatha. "I am glad that they did pay us for the month of July."

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the municipality's grant from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure had been reduced by R42-million to R18.79-million in the 2024-5 financial year. "As a result, the number of participants will decrease from 4,155 to 1,276, with current contracts ending in July 2024, followed by a new recruitment process," said Sisilana.