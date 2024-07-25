Africa: Greenpeace Africa Demands Big Polluters Pay for the Loss and Damages

press release

Greenpeace Africa hosted a side event on climate finance ahead of the celebration of AU ECOSOCC's 20th anniversary happening this week in Ghana. The theme for this discussion was "Addressing the polycrisis: The role of Financial reforms in fixing the climate and environmental crisis in Africa". This event has been the space to discuss relevant topics such as the link between the current climate and environmental crisis and the financial reforms that are needed by African countries to meet these challenges, the role of the African Union in the process of addressing the climate finance and climate challenges African countries. The discussion also provided an opportunity to discuss the UN Tax convention, and show its causality in addressing the socio economic wellbeing of the African people.

Fred Njehu, Pan African Political Strategist at Greenpeace Africa said :

"We are all witnessing the adverse effects of the climate crisis across Africa. And to sort this out, African countries need to be part and parcel of the solution. Adequate climate Funds should be mobilised to address the loss and damages happening in our communities. We also want African countries to position themselves to decolonise the global finance system and ensure it is just, fair and addresses the climate needs adequately. Our governments should make sure the funds are directed to the real beneficiaries in our communities. We must address the rising climate needs on adaptation, loss and damage by holding high emitting countries accountable to providing climate finance.

Dorine Nininahazwe, Political Advisor at Greenpeace Africa said:

" Africa must speak during those big moments as a block. One of the things that is playing against us in Africa is that we come separately and our voices and demands are loudless. The more united we are, the stronger and more effective we will be. There is a lot of injustice in the finance system. Our countries pay high taxes on the money that comes for loss and damages, and the billionaires pay the least. We should make sure there is tax justice. And this is our common battle."

Grace Appolos, Program lead at We the People, Nigeria, said:

" We cannot be talking about just transition when fossil fuels are still burning, this is lying to ourselves and putting more lives in danger. As Tihah Bolton used to say, We cannot keep mopping the floor, while the tap is still running, so we cannot keep burning fossils at an intense level while we are trying to implement solutions. The tap must go off if we want to see any impact of our efforts in mitigating the climate crisis.

The side event was organised in partnership with Strategic Youth Network for development and Tax Justice Network Africa.

