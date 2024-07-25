North Africa: Morocco to Double Number of Jobs in Aeronautics Sector By 2030, Minister

London — Morocco is well on the way to doubling the number of jobs in the aeronautics sector by 2030, Industry and Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour said on Tuesday at Farnborough, south-west of London.

"In line with the Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in the field of aeronautics, Morocco has established itself as a major player in the sector, which has already demonstrated its capabilities at all levels of production," Mezzour told MAP on the sidelines of his participation in the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), which runs until July 26.

Thanks to its ability to offer talent and its logistical, industrial, and technical competitiveness, Morocco is working to converge its efforts with a view to moving upmarket, following the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, noted the Minister.

"This translates into a new industrial era focused on sovereignty, the creation of quality jobs, and this move upmarket," he said, adding that FIA was an opportunity to highlight Morocco's ambition, which is now "shared and even supported by national and international players who are fully in line with the Royal Vision."

"At the industrial level, this ambition is reflected in the drive to double the number of available jobs so as to offer better opportunities to our young talents, who are increasingly well-trained and better-equipped," the minister explained.

In this respect, "all the companies already present on Moroccan soil have expressed their desire to double their capacities, while a good number of new players are trying to set up very quickly in Morocco to respond to the problems of the value chains to which Moroccan competitiveness and talent offer solutions," he assured.

The minister added that Morocco would be organizing its sixth Marrakech Air Show as of October 30th, adding that the Farnborough Air Show had provided an opportunity to invite a number of players and partners to take part.

"Given the intentions expressed, we can already expect this event to be a success," he concluded.

The Moroccan Agency for the Development of Investment and Exports (AMDIE), in collaboration with the Groupement des Industries Marocaines Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIMAS), the Ministry of Investment, Convergence, and Evaluation of Public Policies, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is organizing Morocco's participation in this major aviation industry event.